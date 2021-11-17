Planning commission denies rezone request

“What would the benefits be for changing to R1?” Crawford asked. She said there are several subdivisions in the county that are A1 and don’t need to change to R1.

Kaufman said the purpose for the rezone was ultimately due to Boxwood Green being better suited to R1 zoning instead of A1.

Gills Creek District representative Jim Colby was the lone vote to approve the rezone request. “I think we should accommodate our citizens when it is possible to do so,” he said. “I see it as a request for a correction.”

Other members of the planning commission were concerned the rezone by Idlewood Shores and Boxwood Green could be the start of a wave of new rezone requests by subdivisions in the county. Snow Creek District representative and Chairman Sherri Mitchell questioned if there was a better way to handle the situation.

Mitchell’s concern was that the planning commission would be the applicant for the rezone request by Boxwood Green as it was for Idlewood Shores. The planning commission is required to name itself as the applicant when Idlewood Shores did not have 100% support from all property owners in the subdivision for the rezone.

Kaufman said he had not yet taken a survey of all Boxwood Green residents to gauge their willingness to change to R1.