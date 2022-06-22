Probation and parole office to move

The office of Probation and Parole District 37 of the Virginia Department of Corrections is scheduled to move in the near future. The office will move from its location on North Main Street to the old Moose Lodge on Grassy Hill Road, which closed a few years ago.

Stephanie Coughlan, chief probation and parole officer for District 37, said, “The building is being completely renovated and some additional space is being added.”

With the new office more than doubling in size, Coughlan said it will enable the staff to no longer have to double and triple up with offices. The new location will also allow for additional parking, which she added is desperately needed.

Knowing it will take time, Coughlan said, “It is my goal to expand services at the location to allow for ‘one stop’ services. Given that the area has no public transportation and some individuals under supervision have to rely on family members/others for transportation, it is a goal to have service providers at our location on given days, enabling a person to be dropped off to meet with a probation officer, be assessed for substance abuse services, attend group, participate in a life skills training, etc. There’s so much more we can do in the community than people realize.”

One of Coughlan’s numerous responsibilities is that of co-facilitator of the local reentry council along with Toni Turner, director of Franklin County Social Services. The council is made up of “stakeholders,” that is, community members that are invested in people returning to the community. Examples include Piedmont Community Services and business owners interested in community development.

Turner said the reentry council is designed to help the probation and parole office to offer all the resources the community has available for the supervisees as they reenter the community. Coughlan said that as the council identifies resources, it also addresses local needs such as housing and transportation.

Reentry council meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the Franklin Center.

Coughlan said her office assists supervisees and their families in a variety of ways, one of which is a food and hygiene closet which has been primarily stocked by the staff and some donations from stakeholders and the community. With more space, she hopes to expand this service at the new location.

The community can help the office in several ways, Coughlan said. They include: becoming educated about probation and parole, offering life skill workshops, food/hygiene donations on a limited basis and periodic assistance with specific needs (Adopt a Family for Thanksgiving basket).

The current office is located at 245 Circle Drive in Rocky Mount and the phone number is 540-483-0854.