Public safety equipment replacement discussed by supervisors

The May 11 public safety brainstorming session of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors may lead to improvements in the county’s approach to public safety apparatus replacement and equipment maintenance.

At the beginning of the meeting, Chairman and Boone District Supervisor Ronnie Thompson boiled down the county’s public safety challenges into three categories: personnel, funding and equipment. Much of the discussion on May 11 focused on equipment, specifically the county’s approach to apparatus replacement and equipment maintenance.

The board seemed to agree that the current approach needs to change.

Currently and in the past, the district chiefs and captains decided together which apparatus needed replacing and when it should happen, Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson said.

Ferguson threw out the idea of switching to a formula-driven process, which the board seemed to latch onto. As an example, he presented a formula developed by the International Association of Firefighters.

“This particular method takes the age of the apparatus and it’s plugged into a formula...then it looks at the miles and the hours...then you take the type of service — is it an engine, tank or a brush truck; is it front line or second line? You plug that in and then you look at the reliability. It gives you a score,” Ferguson said.

The county could prioritize apparatus replacements based on the formula score and other pieces of information. For instance, Vice Chairman and Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum stressed that departments shouldn’t be put on the back burner just because they are less active; even an inactive fire engine sustains wear and tear from the constant stress of water weight.

Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell added that participation from rescue district captains and fire department chiefs must also be part of the apparatus replacement decision-making process.

Related to apparatus replacement is the issue of maintenance.

At an April 28 fire captains meeting, several captains expressed a need for more funds to cover maintenance costs. Before the May 11 meeting, Ronald Mitchell gathered some annual maintenance cost information from various fire departments in the county, which he shared with the board.

“Engines and tankers — each truck — can cost $3,500 to $5,000 a year...just to maintain those trucks the way they’re supposed to,” he said. “...We’re having to make the decision on whether to do the maintenance on these trucks the way we should, or buy structure gear or air packs or whatever else that department needs that year, because we just don’t have the money.”

In the past, fire and EMS organizations might raise the funds for equipment and maintenance. Fire and rescue departments still hold fundraisers, but the supervisors agreed that fundraising isn’t what it used to be. As equipment and apparatus costs have risen over the last few decades, many departments have grown more reliant on annual funding from the county. Since about 2003, the county has covered most or all of the cost for various new fire engines, ambulances and crash trucks.

Firefighters at the April 28 meeting seemed to rally behind the idea of the county increasing its contribution to cover maintenance costs associated with county-owned equipment.

On May 11, Ronald Mitchell, Tatum and Thompson seemed open to the idea.

While much of the May 11 work session centered on equipment, the supervisors also circled back to a May 3 discussion on personnel. The county has struggled to keep its fire and EMS apparatus adequately staffed by paid county employees.

To some extent, the county must give existing solutions time to work, which Thompson acknowledged on May 11.

“There’s been a lot of people hired but they’re going through the training process. We’re just going to have to wait,” Thompson said.

In the meantime, Thompson and Tatum talked about adjusting the county’s overtime policy to help people who have to cover extra shifts. Right now, certain law enforcement, fire and EMS employees are exempt from receiving overtime pay.

“Lieutenants and above are exempt employees,” Tatum said. “...If they’re taken away from their families to work extra, they need to be paid for every hour they work.”

Thompson also expressed a need to locate equipment and personnel in places where they are most needed, based on call volume.

Ferguson presented the idea of doing a study to inform minimum staffing standards, the number of apparatus needed and the best location for rescue and fire stations.

“We have some money set aside and an RFP [request for proposal] draft created to look at having a third party vendor come in...to do a study,” Ferguson said. “...What we’re asking permission for is to just send that RFP out.”

The board didn’t give permission at the work session, but added it to a list of possible solutions, which also included the formation of a fire and EMS commission.

“It would be kind of like the planning and recreation commissions or the library board,” Ferguson said.

While there are still a lot of details to work out, several officials remarked that the May 11 work session was highly productive. The supervisors directed county staff to formally present some solutions, based on the work session discussions, in time for the board’s regular meeting on July 19.

