Public safety solutions discussed during work session

Franklin County is one step closer to solutions for its public safety equipment and funding issues.

Last week, members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors and county staff met for a work session to discuss solutions. Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson recommended the adoption of a formula to set an apparatus replacement schedule.

Derived from a tool developed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the formula considers variables like equipment age, condition and use to assign a point value indicating the condition of the apparatus and the need to replace it.

Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum stressed that the formula should be used in combination with human input from the various fire and rescue chiefs and captains, and Ferguson agreed, adding that the same group of people should do all the evaluations for the formula.

"Certainly the chief will be asked for input, but if we don't let the same group evaluate them, people evaluate things differently," Ferguson said.

Ferguson also advocated for the county to take on the cost of maintenance for all county-owned apparatus, including those used by volunteer fire and rescue organizations.

The county began helping volunteer organizations purchase apparatus roughly 30 years ago and, as the cost of apparatus has risen over time, took over the purchasing costs completely. Even so, many volunteer organizations struggle to keep up with maintenance and testing costs, which often outstrip the budget allocation they receive from the county. Ferguson said the volunteer organizations fell short at least $108,000 last year.

At a previous work session, the supervisors agreed with Ferguson's point that the local fundraising efforts that once sustained volunteer organizations are less and less impactful. The supervisors seemed supportive of the county taking on maintenance costs.

"I'm not saying I'm opposed to us taking on all this maintenance—before I agree to that I want to see some hard numbers as to what amount of money you're talking about," Rocky Mount District Supervisor Mike Carter said.

Ferguson also presented the supervisors with draft guidelines and an application form for a $50,000 volunteer grant program using funds the the county previously set aside. The money would be available to both fire and rescue volunteer organizations.

Ferguson said volunteer organizations could apply for the grant money to assist with one-time capital expenditures. Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell gave washing machines for gear and uniforms as an example. Currently, he said, not every volunteer department has adequate equipment to clean their gear, if at all.

Ferguson asked about creating or designating a group to review and approve grant applications, and the supervisors seemed to favor the idea of having the rescue captains and volunteer fire association take on that role.

The supervisors directed Ferguson to put the finishing touches on his suggestions and directed staff to schedule a meeting between the supervisors and the volunteer fire chiefs and rescue squad captains to get feedback before another work session to finalize the solutions.