Recent storms topple historic tree

Several days of heavy rain and storms hit the area last week with more in the forecast for this week. The storms caused some minor damage in the area including the toppling of a southern catalpa tree believed to be nearly 200 years old.

A southern catalpa tree at the home of Mark and Wendy Kedzierski in the Waterfront community in Moneta went down during a storm on July 26. The home is listed on the Virginia Historic Registry as the only surviving structure on what was the John Craghead plantation that made up much of the surrounding area long before Smith Mountain Dam was created.

The home was constructed in 1825. Wendy Kedzierski said the recently toppled southern catalpa tree is possibly as old as the home itself. That would make for an ancient southern catalpa since the lifespan of most of the trees is around 60 years.

Kedzierski said the tree was added to Virginia’s Big Tree program in 2017. The program is coordinated by the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation at Virginia Tech to maintain a register of the three largest specimens of over 300 native, non-native and naturalized tree species in Virginia.

At that time it was measured in 2017, the southern catalpa was 43 feet with a 210-inch circumference.

Despite the size, the tree was showing its age. Part of the tree’s truck had decayed and Wendy Kedzierski said she feared it would eventually fall.

“Every year we thought it would be its last year,” Kedzierski said.

The tree was still a popular spot for birds and other wildlife in recent years, according to Kedzierski. Signs of a long ago tree house could also be found on the tree with multiple boards nailed to the tree’s trunk.

“We hate that it went down under our watch,” Kedzierski said.

Removal of the tree is expected in the coming days or weeks. Kedzierski said she plans to salvage a section to create something to memorialize the tree and its long history at the home.

“It had a good, long life,” Kedzierski said.