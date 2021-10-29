Redwood Outreach Center commemoration held

Redwood United Methodist Church hosted a special combined worship service on Oct. 24 to commemorate the completion of phase one of the Redwood Outreach Center. Bishop Sharma Lewis, Virginia annual conference resident bishop, was in attendance and delivered the message. Immediately following the worship service, there was a dedication of the center, ribbon cutting and socially distanced meal. The completion of phase one represents the following being accomplished: new adult classroom space, a large youth ministry space, his and hers restrooms with showers, a lower level connection to the existing facility through the hallway in the children’s ministry and a finished corridor in the main level for disability accessible entry to the elevator.