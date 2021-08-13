Religion calendar

Lovely Valley Baptist Church Homecoming, 10 a.m. Sunday, the Rev. Dr. James D. Holland; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Cory J. Taylor, Mount Calvary Baptist and Choir from Richmond.
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, youth explosion, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
Vitalize Church, Rocking Rocky Mount for Jesus, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Early Inn Grand Oak Pavillion, 50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount. Children’s ministry will be provided. Newborn through fifth grade.
