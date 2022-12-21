Rewarding work: New school resource officers finish first semester in Franklin County schools

After starting in August, Franklin County’s six new school resource officers have officially completed their first semester of service.

The state grant that provided the funding for the six new SRO positions in Franklin County Public Schools required the SROs to have a certain number of years of law enforcement experience. To comply with that requirement, Overton brought a new hire on board and pulled five of his existing officers to fill the six SRO positions. Adding the positions allowed the division to cover its elementary schools with SROs, with each officer covering two different elementary schools.

SRO Chad Austin, who has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 25 years — 18 years as a patrol officer, then six doing civil process — did not initially apply to be an SRO, but he gave it a shot at the sheriff’s request.

“The sheriff called me in and said ... ‘I’m trying to find the right people to come in where I don’t affect the operations of the sheriff’s office as much.’ I was in a position where he could easily pull from,” Austin said.

Almost immediately, Austin fell in love with the job.

“In my 25 years, this has probably been the most rewarding job I’ve had with the sheriff’s office,” Austin said.

SRO Chris Johnson said it has been a welcome change of pace. Johnson taught the DARE program roughly 15 years ago, but he is another first-time SRO with 25 years of experience with the sheriff’s office.

“After 25 years of beating the streets and working night shifts, weekends and holidays ... I’m 48 years old. This line of work is a young man’s game. I’d been talking to the sheriff, he knew I was looking for a full time daylight position and I’m married to a schoolteacher,” Johnson said.

SRO Travis Whittaker seems to have been in a similar boat. Whittaker has been in law enforcement for 28 years, all of them with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was eligible to retire this year and I just decided to stay on for a little while before [the SRO position] became available,” Whittaker said.

When the job came up, he applied and was given the assignment.

SRO Keith Grantham, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 16 years, said he enjoys the hopeful, positive view of the world he gets as an SRO.

“I came from being on patrol and seeing a lot of bad stuff on a daily basis to being around a lot of positivity every single day. It’s a total change, and it’s a good change,” Grantham said.

SRO Callie Dungan — who has been in law enforcement for five years — said she was searching for a better way to help some of the kids she saw while answering calls on patrol.

Rounding out the six new SROs is Christy Witt, who came to the job with previous SRO experience.

Before joining the sheriff’s office to fill one of the new SRO jobs, Witt worked for the Rocky Mount Police Department. She served as an SRO during the 2019-20 school year, but just as she was starting to really find her rhythm, the COVID-19 pandemic sent students home.

While schools were closed, Witt joined the road patrol, ultimately moving to an animal control position for more stability as COVID-19 continued to interfere with normal school operations. When another SRO position opened up — this time with the sheriff’s office — she took it.

“I love it. ... Especially on the elementary level, a lot of students have questions and I love answering their questions,” Witt said.

As Witt put it, the SROs are primarily there to provide a sense of comfort, safety and security. Accomplishing that requires more than being present, walking the halls and suggesting proactive security measures; it means being a resource for school employees, students and their families.

Of course, introducing six new SRO positions in under three months has come with its fair share of challenges, primarily the task of back-filling the five jobs that were vacated.

“I hate that adding the SRO spots affected the manpower on the road,” Johnson, formerly a road patrol sergeant, said. “But from what I hear, we’re diligently looking for replacements. But to hire somebody and get them ready to go [if they don’t have prior law enforcement experience], it takes a year or more.”

Grantham noted the quick turnaround has also thrown off the development of a cohesive program to educate children about things like substance abuse. In the meantime, though, he and the other SROs said the community’s reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Each of them shared stories about parents and teachers thanking them for being present and saying they and their students feel safer.

“I think the community pretty much expects their kids to come first — any parent does, I think. And for families to feel safe with sending their kids to school is really important to them,” Whittaker said.

Austin said he tries to treat each student like they are his own child. That sentiment seems standard, with most of the SROs referring to their students as “my kids.” In particular, Dungan said her family expanded by about 800 people in August.

Many of the SROs try to be present during student drop off and pick up to say hello to students and their families. Even a 10 second interaction helping someone into or out of their car helps build rapport.

“When I first got here and they saw that uniform, the first thing they think is, ‘What’s wrong?’ ... Now, that’s no longer the question,” Austin said.

Grantham said something similar.

“Being a deputy in a uniform, they didn’t run to that. Now I get high fives, fist bumps. ... It’s a good thing,” Grantham said. “... I remember when I was their age and I actually remember my DARE officer ... I’m 43 years old and I still remember. They had a long lasting effect on me and my life.”

Dungan believes those positive relationships will leave a lasting, positive impact.

“I’m not here to get anyone in trouble. I’m here to try to make a difference, I’m here to become the person that your children are not afraid to call,” Dungan said.