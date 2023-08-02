BEDFORD — A Bedford County attraction, Smith Mountain Manor, received zoning approval from county officials to host weddings, engagement celebrations, bridal showers and other special events.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rezoning of 8 acres and a special use permit to operate the venue at 4062 Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston near Smith Mountain Lake. The July 24 rezoning changes roughly 8 acres from Low Density Residential, R-1, to Agricultural Rural Preserve, AP, and the special use permit was required to establish a conference center use on the site.

The subject parcel is split zoned R-1/AP and currently is used for residential purposes as a home, said Abigail Courington, a planner in Bedford County’s department of community development. The surrounding properties within a 1-mile radius are zoned R-1, AP, split zoned R-1/AP and Planned Residential Development, Courington said.

Neighboring property uses are agriculture, residential homes or undeveloped land, she said. The conference center use is not permitted in the R-1 zoning district, which called for the rezoning and special use permit.

The application states “the project conforms to the general guidelines and policies contained in the Bedford County Comprehensive Plan, especially in that it preserves and allows others to enjoy and celebrate in the scenic beauty and character of the County and provides amenities to citizens in an accessible and affordable way.”

“Providing the (already existing) Manor and surrounding patio and gardens as a venue only enhances the community within a natural environment for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations,” the application states.

Will Yeager, engineer for the project, said the property’s open space is perfect for the facility’s use as an event venue.

Courington said the applicant has agreed through a proffer, a condition entered into voluntarily, that there are no other plans for development on the site except for an outdoor restroom facility.

The development may be visible from adjoining properties and existing trees along the perimeter will aid in reducing the visibility of the surrounding area, Courington said.

District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson said he’s been by the site and the home is beautiful.

“I’m very impressed with what they’ve done … and support what they are asking,” Johnson said.

“It would make a really good event place,” District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis said. “It’s in a good location.”

Smith Mountain Manor’s website describes the site as a “glamorous short-term rental estate located in the prettiest lake-town of Virginia.”

“It makes the perfect backdrop for weddings, elopements and other special events,” the website states.

For more on the property, visit smithmountainmanor.com.