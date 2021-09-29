RIDE Solutions gets new director

Holmes, who previously served as the director of RIDE Solutions, noted that the organization's carpool matching program has been one of the few transportation options available to rural counties like Franklin Count, where traditional transit and other public transportation options are not cost-effective. He pointed to the increase in Franklin County commuters using the carpool matching service during the Great Recession when gas prices neared $4 a gallon as a successful example of how the program can benefit rural communities.

"Going forward, RIDE Solutions is working with the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation and other private partners to launch vanpooling in the area, and we have already had discussions with leaders in Franklin County and Rocky Mount to establish partnerships with key employers to explore the service," Holmes said. "Vanpooling will offer both cost-saving transportation options for Franklin County residents traveling outside of the county for work, as well as a mobility solutions for employers within Franklin County who are looking for ways to provide reliable transportation to folks commuting into the county."