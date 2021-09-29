RIDE Solutions gets new director

The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission announced on Sept. 21 that Andrea Garland has been selected to be the next director of the multi-regional commuter assistance program, RIDE Solutions. Franklin County is included in the organization's service area.
“Andrea’s deep background in transportation and mobility planning, coupled with her long history of advocacy for multi-modal transportation options both within the Roanoke community and elsewhere, make her a natural fit for this leadership position,” Jeremy Holmes, Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission executive director, said. “We’re thrilled to bring her on board at this important and challenging time for transit, biking, walking, and other non-driving transportation modes.”
“My goal is to help the communities across Southwest Virginia to discover their transportation options and help facilitate all the ways they can make them a part of their daily life getting around the region," Garland said.
Her first day at RIDE Solutions will be Oct. 4.
RIDE Solutions is a cooperative effort of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, the New River Valley Regional Commission, the Central Virginia Planning District Commission and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission. RIDE Solutions started in 2006 as a carpooling program that was focused on air quality improvement. Later, it expanded to include programs that support public transportation, bicycle commuting and pedestrian safety.
Holmes, who previously served as the director of RIDE Solutions, noted that the organization's carpool matching program has been one of the few transportation options available to rural counties like Franklin Count, where traditional transit and other public transportation options are not cost-effective. He pointed to the increase in Franklin County commuters using the carpool matching service during the Great Recession when gas prices neared $4 a gallon as a successful example of how the program can benefit rural communities.
"Going forward, RIDE Solutions is working with the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation and other private partners to launch vanpooling in the area, and we have already had discussions with leaders in Franklin County and Rocky Mount to establish partnerships with key employers to explore the service," Holmes said. "Vanpooling will offer both cost-saving transportation options for Franklin County residents traveling outside of the county for work, as well as a mobility solutions for employers within Franklin County who are looking for ways to provide reliable transportation to folks commuting into the county."