Robotics team receives First Class award

Franklin County High School’s Robotics team received a First Class award at the annual Virginia High School League’s Championships, which was staged virtually Monday, May 23.

The Franklin County team was cited for a body of work conducted during the school year.

“Schools submit a portfolio to be judged by a panel of experts in the field and are recognized with Trophy, First or Second class awards based on evaluation against a published rubric,’’ VHSL officials said, adding that “we hope to return to an in-person event starting in the spring of 2023.

Also receiving First Class honors were Alexandria City High School, Franklin High School and Lancaster High School.

Officials said they hope “to have many more schools participate in the submission process and the championship event (next year).

“We invited and encourage all (VHSL) member schools which sponsor robotics to consider submitting for recognition and reach out to league staff with any questions regarding the process,’’ officials said.

Receiving Trophy Class accolades were Blacksburg High School, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School and Osbourn Park High School.

Receiving Second Class laurels were James Madison High School, Salem High School, Skyline High School, Tabb High School and Virginia High School.