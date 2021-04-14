Rocky Mount appoints new town manager, approves new craft brewery

Rocky Mount Town Council named a new town manager at its Monday night meeting. Texas resident Robert J. Wood will be taking the position May 1 following the retirement of current town manager James Ervin.
Mayor Steven Angle made the announcement near the start of Monday’s meeting. He said Wood was unanimously approved by town council out of more than 30 applicants for the position. Of those, four finalists were chosen for in-person interviews with council members.
“Mr. Wood’s track record of achievements stood out, and his knowledge, experience and demeanor will be an excellent fit for Rocky Mount,” Angle said.
Wood is the former city administrator for West Lake Hills, Texas where he served from 2007 to 2019. He was the city manager of Flatonia, Texas from 1999 to 2007. He also served as the interim city manager of Bastrop, Texas for several months in 2020.
While Wood was not present at Monday’s meeting, he did provide a statement to town council for a news release. “I am looking forward to continuing my career as a public servant in the beautiful Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia,” the statement read. “I appreciate the confidence that council has shown in me and I am excited about meeting, getting to know and serving the residents and employees of the town.”
In addition to the announcement of a new town manager, town council approved a special-use permit to allow for construction of a new craft brewery in downtown Rocky Mount. The brewery, named Living Proof Beer Company, plans to build in an open lot just off West Court Street.
A public hearing was held before town council members took a vote. Of the seven people who spoke during the public hearing, a majority were in favor of the craft brewery.
“I think it would be an amazing thing for our downtown,” said Alice Smith, a Glade Hill resident who works in Rocky Mount.
Business owners in downtown Rocky Mount also voiced their approval for the craft brewery Monday. The brewery, they said, would help to bring more visitors into the downtown area.
Mark Redden, co-owner of The Grande at 290, said people are going elsewhere for entertainment instead of coming to Rocky Mount. He added that a craft brewery would help to keep visitors and tax dollars in Rocky Mount.
Amy Worley, owner of the Claiborne House in Rocky Mount, said people often go outside the town and even outside the county for entertainment when staying at her bed and breakfast. She said it can sometimes be difficult to find local entertainment for visitors.
“If they are willing to make the investment, we need to show that we are open and we are willing to take the investment into our town,” Worley said.
Nearly everyone who expressed concern for the craft brewery were members of Rocky Mount Baptist Church. Church member Danny Smith said while he wasn’t against a craft brewery, his concern was about the possibility of noise from the brewery and intoxicated people wandering onto church property.
“What would happen in the event of an interaction between those folks and the nearby residents and church members?” Smith said.
Following the public hearing, council member Bobby Moyer also shared his concern for a brewery coming into the town and its close proximity to the church. Church members shouldn’t have to see people drinking while leaving the church, he said. He also questioned why the town should approve another location to purchase alcohol when there are already so many available.
“How much alcohol do we need in Rocky Mount?” Moyer asked.
Council member Jon Snead said anyone has the right to open a business such as a bar and serve alcohol in town. He said he wasn’t willing to deny the request for a special-use permit just because it sells alcohol.
While the application for the special-use permit didn’t allow town council to make proffers, several council members discussed planting a row of trees to block the view of the craft brewery from adjacent homes and the church.
Council members overwhelmingly approved the special-use permit for the craft brewery when it came to a vote. Moyer was the lone council member to vote against.
Robert J. Wood of Texas was unanimously selected from more than 30 applicants to be the new town manager