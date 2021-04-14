Rocky Mount appoints new town manager, approves new craft brewery

A public hearing was held before town council members took a vote. Of the seven people who spoke during the public hearing, a majority were in favor of the craft brewery.

“I think it would be an amazing thing for our downtown,” said Alice Smith, a Glade Hill resident who works in Rocky Mount.

Business owners in downtown Rocky Mount also voiced their approval for the craft brewery Monday. The brewery, they said, would help to bring more visitors into the downtown area.

Mark Redden, co-owner of The Grande at 290, said people are going elsewhere for entertainment instead of coming to Rocky Mount. He added that a craft brewery would help to keep visitors and tax dollars in Rocky Mount.

Amy Worley, owner of the Claiborne House in Rocky Mount, said people often go outside the town and even outside the county for entertainment when staying at her bed and breakfast. She said it can sometimes be difficult to find local entertainment for visitors.

“If they are willing to make the investment, we need to show that we are open and we are willing to take the investment into our town,” Worley said.