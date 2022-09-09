Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center under renovation

The Rocky Mount Department of Motor Vehicles Customer Service Center closed Sept. 1 for an interior renovation and will reopen to the public Sept. 15.

During the renovation, customers have other service options.

More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.

If customers need to conduct business in person, they can make an appointment or stop by during office hours at any other CSC, including nearby offices in Martinsville and Roanoke.

For vehicle-related transactions, such as registration renewals, titles, license plates and decals, customers can visit a partner DMV Select location, including the Roanoke City DMV Select and the Chatham DMV Select.

Improvements to the Rocky Mount center include a new countertop design to improve efficiency and customer flow, increased customer service windows and fresh paint, carpeting and LED lighting.