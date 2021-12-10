Rocky Mount farmer celebrates 95th birthday

Ned Hudson’s 95th birthday on Nov. 26 was not just a one-day celebration. His whole birthday week and beyond has been a celebration.
Hudson’s birthday kept his postal carrier extra busy. Hudson didn’t just receive a few birthday cards, rather he received more than 95 cards in the mail and an additional 68 handmade cards from local children.
How did he feel about receiving all of those cards? “It’s unbelievable. It was really nice. I really loved it," he said. His favorite card? “All of them! I couldn’t believe no two were alike," he remarked.
The abundance of cards received started with Hudson’s daughter-in-law Judy Hudson and granddaughter Tiffany Hodges who made posts on Facebook requesting cards. The idea for cards from kids came from Jamie Stump, YMCA childcare director and friend of the Hudson family.
In addition to the cards made by YMCA childcare children, 3rd graders from Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) made cards. Two of Hudson’s great-grandsons are in a class together at CHA.
As evidenced by five children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, family is important to Hudson. For Hudson’s 94th birthday which was on Thanksgiving Day, his family wanted to do something special to honor him. Their labor of love was to create a Christmas tree out of hay bales and decorate it with lights.
This year the family expressed their love by crafting a Christmas bear with lights on Thanksgiving Day. Judy Hudson described the family’s bear-decorating experience by saying, “They love it. They’re excited to be able to create together.”
“Grandpa Ned,” as everyone calls him Judy said, has really made an impact on the lives of his family members. Hodges emotionally spoke of her grandpa’s specialness by describing him as very tender hearted, wise with money, a successful farmer, humble, kind, genuine and well thought of. “He’s the best all-around and a one of a kind.”
Five generations have farmed the Century Farm on which Ned was born. Judy said he still goes to the farm twice a day to feed the goats, ducks and guineas and that the “boys continue to work the farm under his sharp eye.” He was named Farmer of the Year in 2011.
The farm had been a dairy farm which now has beef cattle and hay and grain for cash crops.
In reflecting on his life and the farm, Ned said, “I can’t believe I made it this long. I can’t believe all the changes that have been made. Me and my wife started out with just a horse and now its tractors.” Ned shared how much he misses his “other half.” His wife of 72 years, Essyebelle, passed away in 2019.
Regarding the Christmas bear which can be seen on Muse Field Road at the Hudson family farm in Rocky Mount, Ned said, “I can’t believe all them grandkids put that thing up.”
Next year’s Christmas agricultural art has yet to be determined, but Judy said, “We’ll keep doing it as long as Grandpa gives us the hay.”