Rocky Mount farmer celebrates 95th birthday

This year the family expressed their love by crafting a Christmas bear with lights on Thanksgiving Day. Judy Hudson described the family’s bear-decorating experience by saying, “They love it. They’re excited to be able to create together.”

“Grandpa Ned,” as everyone calls him Judy said, has really made an impact on the lives of his family members. Hodges emotionally spoke of her grandpa’s specialness by describing him as very tender hearted, wise with money, a successful farmer, humble, kind, genuine and well thought of. “He’s the best all-around and a one of a kind.”

Five generations have farmed the Century Farm on which Ned was born. Judy said he still goes to the farm twice a day to feed the goats, ducks and guineas and that the “boys continue to work the farm under his sharp eye.” He was named Farmer of the Year in 2011.

The farm had been a dairy farm which now has beef cattle and hay and grain for cash crops.