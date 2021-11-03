Rocky Mount man inducted into The Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame

Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn’t thought about becoming a farmer, much less one day being inducted into The Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame.

McClure, 83, and three others were inducted into The Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on campus at Virginia Tech on Oct. 23. In its 12th year, 81 people have been honored and recognized for their outstanding contributions to Virginia’s livestock industry and its people.

McClure was honored with a portrait of himself which will be permanently displayed in the gallery at the Virginia Tech Alphin-Stuart Livestock Arena along with those of other members. McClure said he is humbled when he sees the pictures in the gallery.

About 35 members of McClure’s family were present to celebrate with him. His daughter, Beth Melhorn, said, “We were very proud to be there with him and to see him honored by his peers who are so respected in the industry.”

In 1953 McClure’s father had an opportunity to provide for his large family, including three brothers and two sisters, by moving them to Powhatan County, Virginia where he worked on the Poland Farm owned by R.J. Willis.