Rocky Mount man inducted into The Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame

Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn’t thought about becoming a farmer, much less one day being inducted into The Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame.
McClure, 83, and three others were inducted into The Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on campus at Virginia Tech on Oct. 23. In its 12th year, 81 people have been honored and recognized for their outstanding contributions to Virginia’s livestock industry and its people.
McClure was honored with a portrait of himself which will be permanently displayed in the gallery at the Virginia Tech Alphin-Stuart Livestock Arena along with those of other members. McClure said he is humbled when he sees the pictures in the gallery.
About 35 members of McClure’s family were present to celebrate with him. His daughter, Beth Melhorn, said, “We were very proud to be there with him and to see him honored by his peers who are so respected in the industry.”
In 1953 McClure’s father had an opportunity to provide for his large family, including three brothers and two sisters, by moving them to Powhatan County, Virginia where he worked on the Poland Farm owned by R.J. Willis.
The Registered Holstein farm milked 120 cows three times a day in two 60 cow stanchion barns. McClure worked on the farm in the summers and discovered a passion for dairy farming as he took care of and milked 30 cows three times a day.
After his freshman year at Virginia Tech, Willis asked McClure to accompany two consignments to the June 1957 “Super Duper” sale held in Earlville, New York. McClure saw pedigree Registered Holsteins clipped, washed and presented in an auction ring. That experience sparked a lifetime interest in Registered Holsteins and Holstein auctions in the young man.
That interest led McClure to pursue an education in dairy science which prepared him for a multi-faceted dairy career with a focus on breeding Holsteins through the use of artificial insemination.
After graduating from VT in 1960, McClure worked for a short period at the Poland Farm before accepting a position with Virginia Extension Service as a dairy agent in Loudon County.
During that time, McClure learned about the Dairy Herd Improvement Association testing and artificial insemination (A.I.). As an Extension Agent, he worked with the Loudon County Breeders and provided A.I. services to dairymen in Loudon and Fairfax Counties.
With that experience, McClure was hired to work with the Virginia Animas Breeders Association (VABA) in 1966 as a field supervisor. VABA became a member of Select Sires and a new A.I. industry developed.
McClure said the highlight of his time in Loudon County was meeting and becoming friends with Ronald Hope, the breeder of Round Oak Rag Apple Elevation (Elevation) which was born on August 30, 1965. “Ronald was unlike any other Holstein breeder I met during my career,” McClure said.
Early in his work with VABA, McClure said he was aware that Elevation was approaching one year of age and was an excellent candidate to be a valuable addition to the bulls being marketed at VABA. McClure insisted the sire committee of VABA visit Round Oak Farm which resulted in the purchase of Elevation.
Elevation found a new home near Rocky Mount where he resided for four years and became the most used young sire in the history of VABA.
As a mature bull, he was part of Select Sires and was named “Holstein Bull of the Century.” Elevation was used worldwide and now appears in the pedigree of 98% of all Holstein cattle worldwide.
McClure left Select Sires in 1971 and purchased Windswept Farm in Ferrum where he established Windswept Holsteins which became one of the leading Holstein herds in the country. In his 20 years at the farm, more than 40 Holstein bulls were sold to A.I. companies. The first embryo transplant calf in Virginia was born at Windswept in 1979.
Dreama Plybon Love grew up in Rocky Mount and worked on McClure’s farm for a couple of years in the 1970’s doing a variety of tasks, including the books. Love was in her 20’s and taking time off from office work. She said she learned new things and that “it was a great time in my life.”
Love also said, “I appreciated the opportunity to work and learn from someone like Walter who was innovative and willing to risk to support the dairy industry.”
McClure said he was innovative and willing to take risks because “I was one of those persons to never say the glass is half empty.”
McClure was very active in the sales industry and selected cattle for sales across the country. He worked with Horace Backus and Nelson Gardner on three sales held in Virginia in the 1980’s grossing over a million dollars each.
After the sale of Windswept Farm in 1991, McClure worked with American Breeders Service as District Sales Manager in Virginia and six southeastern states until he retired in 2009. He continues to be involved in the dairy industry and is currently writing a book documenting the history of the milk industry in Virginia and the role Virginia has filled in USA Holstein history.
From 1994 to 2005, former dairyman Mark Newbill of Rocky Mount, owned and leased what had been Windswept Farm. Newbill has known McClure’s family for years through school, 4-H and county dairy shows. “That’s [Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame] a very prestigious award and I’m so happy for him to be honored with it.”
Professionally, McClure said he is most proud of “my ability to recognize top genetics and to work with farmers to sell cows for extra income.” That could be from the shows to increased milk production he said.
Personally, McClure is most proud of his family which call him husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Walter and Dot McClure raised five children in Franklin County – Vernon, Allen, Christopher, Beth and Shannon. The family said a final goodbye to Dot in 1993 after a five-year battle with cancer.
Walter married Dea Cole in 1995 and her four daughters – Kim, Michelle, Rachel and Heather became a part of the McClure family. McClure fondly remembers summers filled with many nieces and nephews spending time and making memories at Windswept. These days, memories are being made in Rocky Mount and include the Cole girls and many grand and great-grandchildren.
McClure and his family have lived in Franklin County for 55 years. As a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church, McClure has served his church in numerous ways including as a choir member and on the planning and building committee for every addition to the growing church campus in Rocky Mount since 1967.
McClure was not only innovative and dedicated regarding the dairy industry, but Franklin Heights Church’s Pastor Emeritus J. Larry Holland also spoke of McClure as being forward thinking and committed to the church. Holland added, “I have known Walter for more than 50 years. I consider him a good friend in the family of man and a dear brother in the family of God.”