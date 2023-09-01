Stepping Stone Mission recently got a major lift in its ongoing effort to feed people in need in the Rocky Mount community. The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club donated a new van to aid volunteers in picking up the supplies needed to keep the soup kitchen going.

A dedication for the new van was held at Stepping Stone Mission on Monday. SML Lions Club President Bob Smith presented the keys to the van.

“We really, really, truly, from the bottom of our heart, appreciate this van,” said Joanne Patterson, Stepping Stone’s founder and director, as she accepted the keys.

For the past 17 years, Stepping Stone Mission has provided hot meals seven days a week like clockwork from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The nonprofit serves food even on holidays to those in need.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when other nonprofits were closing, Stepping Stone Mission never stopped serving.

“We don’t ask any questions. All they have to do is sign in,” Patterson said.

On average, around 50 people visit Stepping Stone at 1105 North Main St. each day for a meal. Loaves of bread and other food are also available for people to take home if they may need additional food later.

Patterson said volunteers travel to area stores daily to collect donated food used to cook hot meals each day. Some of the local Rocky Mount stores that provide food include Food Lion, Kroger, Sheetz and Little Caesars.

With volunteers traveling daily between locations to collect large amounts of food, Patterson said Stepping Stone saw the need for a van large enough to carry the items. The need was discussed at the nonprofit’s board meetings and caught the ear of board member Rick Carroll who is also a member of the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club.

“Where there is a need, there is a Lion,” Carroll said of club’s work to purchase a van for Stepping Stone.

In addition to serving on the board, Carroll said Lions Club members serve food at Stepping Stone on the fourth Monday of every month. They serve on the fifth Monday as well if there is one in any given month, he said.

Earlier this year, the SML Lions Club obtained a grant from Lions Club International totaling more than $25,000 as well as two smaller grants from Lions Club’s District 24C and the Lions of Virginia. The grant funding allowed them to purchase a 2022 Dodge Ram ProMaster City with less than 4,000 miles.

The van arrived just a week ago. Also included were decals with Stepping Stone Mission’s logo on the side as well a Bible passage often used by the nonprofit from Matthew 25:35 that reads “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”

Members of the Rocky Mount Town Council attended Monday’s dedication. Town Manager Robert Wood praised the work of Stepping Stone serving the community and the SML Lions Club for stepping up to fulfill a need.

“It’s great to see these organizations work together for the betterment of the community,” Wood said.