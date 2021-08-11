Rocky Mount unveils new town logo

The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yearlong rebranding effort for the town before it is introduced in an advertising campaign later this month.
Tony Pearman, president and CEO of Access Advertising and Public Relations, presented the new town logo for council members Monday evening. He said the company has worked with the town for 14 months to develop a new logo and advertising campaign with much of that time spent talking with people in the community.
“We were trying to figure out what we needed to know as we created a brand for this town that is evolving and changing,” Pearman said. “There is a lot of great traditions and there are a lot of things that are changing.”
Pearman presented three of the final town logos on Monday. He said they were chosen out of the more than 60 that were discussed throughout the process.
Later this month the logos will be showcased along with a new brand in a new ad campaign for the town. Advertising will include print ads as well as videos for online social media.
Earlier in the meeting on Monday, council members unanimously approved plans to move local elections from May to November. The change was necessary due to a new state law that required all local elections to be held in November.
Because of the change, council members with terms set to expire June 30 following May elections will be extended by six months to January. The terms will end following November elections.
Construction of a replacement water line on Taliaferro Street in Rocky Mount was given the go ahead by the council on Monday. Members unanimously approved a $531,298 bid by Wells Construction Company to undertake the water line replacement.
Mark Moore, assistant town manager, the replacement was needed due to the line having low water volume due to calcification and sedimentation. He said the replacement was needed to assure that fire hydrants on the street had adequate presser if they are needed by firefighters.
Moore said the bid of $531,298 was well under the $650,000 the town originally allocated for the project.