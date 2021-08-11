Rocky Mount unveils new town logo

The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yearlong rebranding effort for the town before it is introduced in an advertising campaign later this month.

Tony Pearman, president and CEO of Access Advertising and Public Relations, presented the new town logo for council members Monday evening. He said the company has worked with the town for 14 months to develop a new logo and advertising campaign with much of that time spent talking with people in the community.

“We were trying to figure out what we needed to know as we created a brand for this town that is evolving and changing,” Pearman said. “There is a lot of great traditions and there are a lot of things that are changing.”

Pearman presented three of the final town logos on Monday. He said they were chosen out of the more than 60 that were discussed throughout the process.

Later this month the logos will be showcased along with a new brand in a new ad campaign for the town. Advertising will include print ads as well as videos for online social media.