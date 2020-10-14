 Skip to main content
Rocky Mount woman wins lottery
Rocky Mount woman wins lottery

Rocky Mount woman wins lottery

Doris Wright of Rocky Mount holds her $100,000 giant check from her Cash 5 winning ticket.

 Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

A Rocky Mount woman recently won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery.

Doris Wright bought a Cash 5 ticket using easy pick numbers at Sheetz on Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount on Sept. 22. Wright matched all five winning numbers, which were 2, 7, 10, 16 and 26.

“It feels fantastic! It’s an amazing day,” Wright told Virginia Lottery officials.

Wright, who is retired, said she hopes to use her winnings to make repairs around her home.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are one in 278,256.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

