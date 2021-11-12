Royer named Franklin County School Board attorney

The Franklin County School Board voted unanimously during its Monday night meeting to name Roanoke-based lawyer Jennifer Royer as its new attorney following the resignation of Stephen Maddy in September.

“Franklin County is blessed with passionate parent advocates, a board dedicated to acting in the best interests of all Franklin County children and compassionate and caring teachers, administrators, and staff who love the students they serve. We’re seeing unprecedented challenges for public education right now, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the board to help them navigate the road ahead,” Royer said.

Maddy, who held the position for nearly seven years, cited “personal reasons” when he resigned. He succeeded Rocky Mount attorney Clyde Perdue, who had been selected for a circuit court judgeship.

“Mr. Maddy helped guide the board through some challenging times,” Franklin County School Board Chair Julie Nix told The Roanoke Times in September. “We appreciate his service to our school system, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Royer, a graduate of the University of Richmond School of Law, focuses on small business and local government representation at her boutique firm. She operates Royer Law Firm, P.C. in Southwest Roanoke.