Run organized to remember Miracle Flint

A Boones Mill family’s heartache is being turned into hope through a 5K run and a new partnership with the Donna Sink Pediatric Fund.

Sarah Flint and her husband, John, are not only raising money for local families in need, but honoring the memory of their daughter, Miracle, by organizing the race that is set for Saturday, May 14.

Miracle died in November 2019 at the age of 11. She was diagnosed with microcephaly and cerebral palsy at birth. She was later diagnosed with epilepsy.

“Miracle was a warrior,” said Sarah Flint. “I was told I would lose her in utero, but she surprised everyone. She would light up any room and taught many people what true love is.”

Miracle’s life was full of obstacles, sickness, appointments and travel. She underwent a myriad of genetic testing and most medical professionals labeled her condition as “mysterious,” Sarah said.

“She was given a generic diagnosis of cerebral palsy,” she said. “Her brain didn’t grow normally. It was hard because she couldn’t talk, so it was often difficult to try to figure out her needs. Thankfully, my mom stepped in and helped me out a lot with her.”

Though Miracle endured much pain and hardship, she was able to find peace and happiness through horse therapy and warm baths.

“She loved her horse therapy,” said Sarah. “She would be agitated by a lot of things until she was on the horse. Once that horse started moving, she was in another world until the horse stopped again. Other than horse therapy, she was happiest in her nice, warm bath. She’d often take two long baths a day. She was certainly the cleanest kid I’ve ever known.”

As Miracle became older and grew bigger, Sarah knew she would need to become serious about her own health.

“I’m a personal trainer,” she said. “My fitness came into play mostly because of Miracle. As she was having seizures and getting older and bigger, I knew I would need to be able to lift her out of the bed and bathtub for a long time, and I wanted to be strong enough to do that. We also had stairs and I would carry her up and down the stairs. I was also very worn out and fatigued all the time. Miracle was not a good sleeper.”

Sarah began eating healthier and taking better care of her health. Eventually, she was able to run a 5K race, herself. She said the race felt “spiritual” and helped her learn how to focus.

“A few years after that, Miracle was gone,” she said. “And, it was literally the worst year-and-a-half ever. I lost my grandmother, my parents’ house caught on fire, everybody got the flu and we lost Miracle. I felt like I couldn’t get back up. What got me back up was getting back to the gym. Even though it felt horrible, it’s what helped.”

The Flints decided that a 5K run would be the perfect memorial event for their daughter.

“I honestly had such a hard time dealing with her death, I don’t feel like I’ve really honored her life like I want to and like she deserves. The race ties in something that I love that helped me to work through some of the grief a little bit.”

In the midst of Miracle’s obstacles, the DSPF stepped up to help the family along the way.

“I’d never heard of them,” Sarah said. “They brought a check and explained who they were and what they do and why they do it. I just was blown away.”

The fund helped the family pay for gas, oil changes, Kroger gift cards and lodging while out of town with Miracle.

“One day, I came home and there was this big basket of stuff like toilet paper, paper towels, soap, dish soap, and things that you really don’t think about,” said Sarah. “And I was so thankful for that stuff because we just weren’t thinking about it. When you’re thinking about medical bills and so many other things going on, you’re not thinking about the little things. That just made a huge impression on me. What better way to honor Miracle than to give back to the people that really poured into me? I knew I wanted 100 percent of the funds to go to the Donna Sink Pediatric Fund so that it will all go to another family in need.”

The Miracle’s Hope 5K race will start and end in the Parking Lot of Rocky Mount Church of God.

To register, visit the Donna Sink Pediatric Fund Facebook page or Runsignup.com/Race/VA/BoonesMill/MiraclesHope.

Anyone registered before April 22 will receive a race packet filled with items from race sponsors, as well as a race t-shirt.

The deadline to register is May 11.

The family encourages all to participate, by running or by walking.

The registration page includes a virtual option for those wanting to participate or just to donate to the cause.

Anyone interested in sponsoring can contact John Flint at johnflint82@yahoo.com by April 22.

The race entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children.

“Planning this event has given us such a sense of therapy and healing,” said Sarah. “It’s allowed me and my family to work through some of the grief and some of the things we have not been able to talk about up to this point. The people who have already donated and sponsored have been overwhelming. Miracle really touched a lot of people without even leaving the house.”

The race will be held on Miracle’s birthday weekend.

“She was born on May 11,” said Sarah. “It was Mother’s Day that year. This year, she would be 14. It has been hard to bear her birthday every year, so this race is like her birthday party and we would love nothing more than to make this an annual event to honor her and to help other families in need.”

“The Flints are focused completely on this becoming a successful fundraiser for Miracle,” said DSPF board member Denny Robey. “They want it to become ongoing. They were so grateful for us helping them out that they are giving back to the DSPF. We will be there to help them, but this run is front and center a moment for that family and for Miracle, and to recognize what she meant to them and to establish this memorial run.”