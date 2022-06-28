Save Our Streams group completes local testing

Smith Mountain Lake’s Association’s Save Our Streams committee recent released the results of its spring monitoring of area streams.

Monitoring serves SMLA’s water quality monitoring as the proverbial canary in the coalmine in the local watershed, as pollution appearing in tributaries inevitably flows into the lake itself. Using a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality-approved biological testing protocol, monitoring teams tested 16 streams this spring.

This year’s monitoring results concluded with 14 attaining a satisfactory rating. The average rating this spring was 9.6 on a scale of 0 to 12, which was a record high and almost a half point above the average score for the previous spring.

The number of streams that resulted in an unsatisfactory rating was two this year. That is a reduction from last year that saw three streams with unsatisfactory ratings.

Streams may be rated as unsatisfactory for a number of causes including chemical or fertilizer pollution, weather events, livestock contamination, building or utility construction causing silt deposits in streams beds and timber-cutting activities. As these streams flow into Smith Mountain Lake, their health is vitally important its water quality.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two streams rated as unsatisfactory suffered from silt build-up. The most likely cause is timber cutting and construction in the immediate area.

As the degradation of water quality in our watershed is an ever-present possibility, the best defense is to continue a vigorous water monitoring program to identify downward trends before they become both more difficult and more costly to address.

Save our Streams is an affiliate of the Izaak Walton League and co-sponsored locally by the Blue Ridge Foothills and Lakes Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists and the SMLA.

Those interested in volunteering may enroll in a certification program by contacting the area coordinator, Geoff Orth, at smlstreams@gmail.com. Trainees will complete a morning-long classroom workshop to be scheduled later this summer and be assigned to a stream team near their home.

- Submitted by Robert Hastings

