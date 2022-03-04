School bus driver appreciation day held

While the weather was dreary on the afternoon of Feb. 22, spirits were bright for National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. About 70 volunteers from Franklin Heights Church’s three campuses were scattered at schools throughout Franklin County as school came to a close that day to hand out appreciation bags to about 220 bus drivers, aides, mechanics and transportation staff.

The idea for honoring the workers originated with the church’s women’s ministry group and pastoral staff with Mark Long, ministries pastor, coordinating the event.

“We understand the stress many of these drivers face along with the general shortage of drivers,” he said. “We hope our day of appreciation will go a long way in encouraging them in their service for our schools.”

The transportation office for Franklin County Public Schools also joined in with multiple treats that included cheerful sayings such as: “School bus drivers drive with pride” and “We would be totally nuts if we didn’t thank you.” McDonalds also partnered with the transportation office to provide gift cards for a breakfast or lunch sandwich.

Cherie Whitlow, supervisor of transportation for Franklin County Public Schools, described the event as outstanding and said, “The drivers appreciated being acknowledged for their hard work and dedication. They are a true team that pulls together each day to get a very important job done.”

Among the volunteers was Gabe Cazell who coordinated about eight appreciation sign wavers on sides of the bridge near The Hub. Cazell said, “It was inspiring and fun. Everybody was really enthusiastic. The bus drivers looked excited, surprised and very pleased. It was a great afternoon and I was very pleased to be there.”

Cazell also said that he has a friend who’s a bus driver who said bus drivers are not used to getting acknowledged and so to get signaled out was special for them.

In addition to the bright spirits of the bus drivers, were those of the volunteers. Long said, “The volunteers had a blast. They loved doing it and showing appreciation to the drivers.”

Long went on to say that it was a joy to let the bus drivers know how much they are appreciated. “They work hard in keeping our children safe. We asked many of them if they had any prayer requests. They did and we are praying over those requests,” he said.

Jason Guiliams, FCPS director of operations, said, “Our drivers are a vital part to our daily operation. We welcome anyone who has a clean driving record and would like to be a part of the transportation team.”

Drivers need to be dependable, as well as have a love for children and the community, Whitlow said.