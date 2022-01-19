Sea Cadets train at Smith Mountain Lake

A group of young adults from the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps got to experience a wide range of weather during a recent two-week stay at Smith Mountain Lake. The program provided training on small boat handling and boat mechanics for cadets from all around the country.

This year’s program was held at the W.E. Skelton Educational Conference Center in Wirtz from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5. Participating in the program this year were 17 cadets between the ages of 15 and 17 all signed up to learn more about small boat operation as well as some leadership skills.

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a federally chartered nonprofit youth development program for men and women, from age 13 through the completion of high school, according to the Sea Cadets website. The program was created in 1962 as a way to develop an interest in seagoing skills, instill strong moral principles and demonstrate the value of a drug and alcohol free lifestyle.

Smith Mountain Lake has hosted the group multiple times in the past few years, but this year was more memorable than most due to the wild shifts in weather during the two week stay. Lt. Gabe Lamartina with the U.S. Coast Guard was the executive officer for this year’s program. He said temperatures fluctuated between the 70s to near freezing and included a sudden snow storm on Jan. 3 that made for a unique training experience on the water.

Cadets trained on 7-meter rigid inflatable boats out on the lake during the day. On Jan. 3, Lamartina said visibility was greatly reduced due to the heavy snowfall at times. Cadets also had to acclimate to the cold, wet snow after days of sunshine. One cadet was attending from Florida and had never seen snow before.

“The kids managed really well,” Lamartina said.

That days training was eventually cut short, not due to snow, but to the sound of thunder in the distance. Lamartina said it was one of the most unique sounds he has ever heard. The normal sound of thunder was distorted and muffled by falling snow.

In addition to the unique experience on Jan. 3, the cadets also enjoyed a New Year’s Eve celebration on one of the islands scattered around the lake. He said that is something that is unique to Smith Mountain Lake.

Lamartina said fun things were planned throughout the two-week program. The breaks gave cadets a chance to step away from focusing on training.

Of the 17 cadets, 13 attended for small boat training that included handling and maritime law. The program also included 4 cadets who attended to learn about marine mechanics and worked on small boats throughout the two weeks.

Lamartina praised Smith Mountain Lake and its friendliness during his two-week stay. He said lake residents were so helpful that he felt confident he could stop at any dock around the lake and ask for assistance if a cadet had an emergency.

“I can’t think of a better location to do this training at,” he said.

