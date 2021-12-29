Second graders participate in Battle of the Books

Second-graders at Rocky Mount Elementary School made an important discovery last month. Reading is fun! In November, the three classes engaged in the Battle of the Books to see which class could read the most books.

The competition was designed for all reading levels and had the means to measure the readers’ comprehension of what they had read. Teacher Jessica Pratt said the contest was an incentive for students to enjoy reading a little more and that the competition made the challenge more fun.

The three teachers’ classroom doors displayed tracking information about how the classes were progressing in the competition. “There was a great response,” Pratt said. “The kids would see it on the door each day, and any time they passed by they’d look.” The teachers often heard excited cries from the students saying, “Oh my! We’ve got to read more.”

Recognizing the importance of literacy, Lisa Newell, principal, said, “The contest was highly motivating for our students. We know it is important to teach the science of reading, but it is even more important to make reading fun. Reading only 20 minutes a day exposes readers to about two million words a year. We also know that reading is the pivotal subject that will help students excel in all other subjects.”

The second grade teachers were pleased with the benefits Battle of the Books provided for their students. Jo Kinsey said, “I saw kids really wanting to read and enjoy what they were reading. The kids were engaged and their reading scores have improved!”

Pratt added, “I was so impressed by the increased desire to read and have extra time to read. The most amazing thing was to see the growth in their reading abilities over one month!”

Pratt stressed how important reading fluency is at this age. “The children who read the most books increase their fluency which is awesome.”

“The students are encouraged to read at home and at school,” Pratt said. “DEAR (drop everything and read) times are given at school for students to have extra reading time.”

Student comments included, “It helped me learn to read a little more. My favorite book was Dinosaurs in the Dark with Jack and Annie. We got to read lots of books. My favorite book was The Tractor Book.”

The results for the month-long battle were: 685 books were read by the second-graders. Mrs. Kinsey’s class read 245 books. Alijah Newbill led with 45 books. Mrs. Woodford’s class read 232 books. Bristol Williams led with 38 books. Mrs. Pratt’s class read 208 books. Owen Richardson led with 34 books.

Prizes for the winners of Battle of the Books were extra recess time and a Friday movie on Dec. 3. Since reading more books makes better readers, there could be no losers in the Battle of the Books, hence all the second-graders enjoyed the fruit of their labor.

Woodford expressed her pleasure for the results from the contest. “Our students were highly motivated to read and surpassed our expectations. We have seen tremendous reading growth; but most importantly, their love for reading has blossomed.”

Newell added, “Truly, reading is a win win: It is very entertaining and it will certainly help students excel in school. Parents often ask what they can do to help their child in school, and certainly reading daily for entertainment is the best way to excel in school.”