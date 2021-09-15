She Doos celebrate 20 years of nautical sisterhood on Smith Mountain Lake

In Smith Mountain Lake's 55 years of existence, it is unlikely that any other group has gained a more iconic status than the She Doos. The all-female personal watercraft riders have made a name for themselves exploring every inch of the lake's 500 miles of shoreline all while having fun and giving back to the community.

The She Doos marked 20 years on the lake last month with a celebration at The Landing Restaurant at Mariners Landing on Aug. 5. A group of nearly 40 riding single file on PWCs cruised into the docks for the event — a sight that has become commonplace around the lake every Thursday during the summer.

What eventually would become the She Doos was launched in 2001 by an informal group of women looking to get a better understanding of how to get around on the lake. DeeDee Bondurant was one of those original members. She said many of the ladies, including herself, first met as volunteers on the Smith Mountain Lake Home Tour.

“I for one was new to Smith Mountain Lake and for sure didn't know my way around the vast shorelines, kind of holding a fear of not finding my way home,” Bondurant said. “A call from some others that may have had the same issues also wanted to learn the waterways of SML and learn how to be safe on our PWCs. It was the old adage ‘safety in numbers.’”