SML Business Expo returns

In yet another sign that things are getting back to normal after two years of a pandemic, the Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo returned last week. The annual May event traditionally begins the ramp up to summer as one of the area’s first big events.

The expo was postponed until October last year due to the pandemic and was canceled in 2020. Last week was the first time the event has been held in May since 2019.

Approximately 700 attendees roamed the gymnasium of Eastlake Community Church speaking with the nearly 100 area businesses and organizations in attendance. This is the second time the expo has been held at the Moneta church.

“I think it turned out fantastic,” said Andrew Bruns, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce that hosts the expo each year.

At the booth for Southside Electric Cooperation, Mark Thomas praised the event and the location. He said the expo is a great way for the community to come together and speak with area businesses and organizations.

The expo also functioned as a job fair, especially as many area businesses are ramping up hiring for the summer. Tyler Lee at the Saber Health booth said the company received an application for a certified nursing assistant halfway through the four-hour expo on May 6. He praised the event for helping local businesses better connect with the community.