SML Walk to End Poverty raises nearly $100,000

Lake Christian Ministries announced Wednesday that the 2022 SML Walk to End Poverty raised $53,577 for its programs and services to assist families in need, and $45,000 to pay for an expansion of the ministries facilities for those services.

The $98,577 collectively raised in the event held Sept. 17 at Smith Mountain Lake State Park is the most in the event’s 12-year history, according to a news release from LCM.

“During a year when needs are 90% higher than we have seen in the past two years and 42% of the families who are coming to LCM for services are doing so for the first time, we are extremely grateful for the highest-grossing Walk in LCM’s history,” LCM Executive Director Jane Winters said in the news release. “These funds will be put to use right away to assist the growing number of local neighbors who are struggling during this very difficult inflationary year that has taken a toll on families who are living with limited means. The SML community deserves a big thank you!”

Eleven teams of schools, civic groups, neighborhoods, churches and businesses raised money as part of the effort. Resurrection Catholic Church made the largest team donation, $15,525, and Bethlehem United Methodist Church brought the most participants, at 45.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the 2022 SML Walk to End Poverty a record success,” Winters added. “Event sponsors Capps Home Building Center and two anonymous supporters, as well as supporting sponsors Haywood’s Jewelers, Body Shoppe Fitness, Centra, Gilbert Law, American National Bank, Southside Electric Cooperative, and Coley Law provided dollar-for-dollar matching funds for the first $30,000 donated. An anonymous LCM Volunteer also issued a $15,000 challenge to other volunteers who exceeded the challenge. We look forward to the 2023 Walk to End Poverty and hope all of this year’s sponsors, team leaders, walkers, and supporters will be back to once again impact poverty in the SML community.”