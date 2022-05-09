SMLA Buffer Landscaping Committee works to protect the lake

For the past 51 years, Smith Mountain Lake has not aged as fast as other similarly-sized lakes. The Smith Mountain Lake Association is working to keep it looking young by working to curb shoreline runoff.

The increasing potential of homeowner shoreline runoff due to development presents a clear and present danger to the lake, primarily from the nutrients that serve to create harmful algae blooms or HABs. HABs have been so serious at nearby Lake Anna that a no swim advisory was posted for each of the past three summers.

Last month, SMLA Buffer Landscaping Committee chair John Rupnik briefed the annual meeting of the Leesville Lake Association as well as the Moneta Garden Club on the benefits of planting buffer gardens near shoreline property.

With the Smith Mountain Lake shoreline becoming almost completely developed, the lake is in ever increasing danger to the entree of eroded sediments, driveway and road pollutants and fertilizers from full yard lawns that stretch from the house to the rip rap. “Lawns are but a runway for all of these bad actors to find their way to the lake,” Rupnik said. “We must plant a stop gap of deep-rooted shrubs, small trees and ornamental grasses to stop their flow to the lake.”

The Buffer Landscape Committee is composed of Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists who volunteer their time to offer free home advisory visits to brainstorm ideas on buffer gardens with the homeowner and develop suggested methods to curb the flow. The SMLA is also currently working on a buffer garden pilot project, a collaborative effort between SMLA, Appalachian Power and Perrow Management Group at the golf course at Mariners Landing. The pilot project will provide a demonstration site for a credible, workable, and effective buffer garden for all to observe from either a boat or by land.

Those interested in learning more about buffer landscaping can visit the SMLA Buffer Landscaping web page. The website contains how-to guides, background information of the negative impacts of runoff, an extensive plant list and the application form that will be used to help our volunteers understand the homeowners needs.

A new brochure, Protecting Your Waterfront Investment: 10 Simple Shoreland Management Practices, is also available for those looking to learn more about buffer landscaping. The brochure can be obtained on the SMLA website homepage or retrieved at the SMLA office.

Assist visits by the SMLA Buffer Landscape Committee can be requested by emailing the SMLA office at theoffice@smlassociation.org.

- Submitted by Robert Hastings