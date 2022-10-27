Snow Creek District hopefuls discuss issues at local candidate forum

A candidate forum was held in Snow Creek on Saturday to give the community a bit more insight into who will be on the ballot to fill the district's seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors this November.

The special election was called earlier this year following the death of Leland Mitchell, 82, in August. He served on the board for 16 years and had just started his fifth term in January.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors appointed Janet Mitchell, Leland Mitchell's wife, to fill the seat until the November election. Whoever wins the November election is expected to join the board immediately instead of waiting until January when new board members traditionally join.

The six candidates vying for the Snow Creek seat are Karl Martin, Carol Haynes, Larry Moore, Nicolas Mitchell, Lawrence Linkous and Ron Shiflett. All were in agreement for much of the forum Saturday at Snow Creek Elementary School.

Volunteer staffing at Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Department was one of several topics discussed by candidates. Questions were submitted by residents in attendance and read by moderator Gordon Metz.

Each agreed that work needed to be done to improve service as the department is facing a critical shortage of volunteers. Linkous, also a volunteer for the department, said they have requested additional funding for years to expand the fire and rescue building to allow for 24 hour staffing.

"We have been begging the board of supervisors for several years now," said Linkous, a candidate and volunteer for the department "For some reason we can't get it."

Each of the candidates agreed that 24-hour paid staff was needed for the fire and rescue and would support working with other supervisors to find the funding. "I think we can go through the budget and squeeze it out somewhere," said Mitchell.

The need for improved internet access and phone service was another point of agreement between the candidates. Much of Snow Creek is undeserved when it comes to high speed internet access. Many residents also live in areas with no cellphone service and phone lines that often need servicing.

Moore said the Snow Creek area has been neglected when it comes to internet service and cellphone coverage. He said any efforts by Franklin County to improve cell phone and internet access should focus more on people in Snow Creek where it is most needed.

"We should be one of the first because cellphones are not working in this area and broadband is not working in this area," Moore said.

Haynes said she would work make sure efforts to expand internet and cellphone service in the Snow Creek area continue to move forward. "We are suffering in this area," she said. "We need this bad."

Solar farms was something each of the candidates said needed more oversight in the county. Each had concerns about the impact of the farms on the surrounding community.

Martin said, while property owners should have some say in their property, more regulations should be considered for solar farms in the county. "I think there is a lot of work that needs to be done when it comes to solar farms."

While the Snow Creek District is in an unzoned part of Franklin County, Shiflett said the county should work to develop a special use permit for people looking to build solar farms in the district. He said better regulation would assure that owners of solar farms would be required to remove the solar panels once they are no longer in operation.

When asked about Summit View Business Park and its impact on the county, candidates agreed it has been a disappointment for the county. Martin said the county "put the cart before the horse" building the park before getting enough businesses to agree to fill it. He said he would push for the construction of Interstate 73 that as proposed to pass through this area and bring more jobs with it.

"Regardless of what any of us think about Summit View, it has already been built and we are already making payments on it," Mitchell said. He said the county needs to fix regulations to give opportunities to more businesses to move into the business park to generate more tax revenue for the county.