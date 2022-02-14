Solar farm ordinance moves forward

A new solar farm ordinance was finally given the go ahead by the Franklin County Planning Commission on Feb. 8 following a month-long delay.

A vote on the solar farm ordinance was stalled last month after several concerns were raised during a public hearing held on Jan. 11. The vote was postponed to allow county staff time to review some of the issues.

Following a review on Feb. 8, the planning commission approved some additional changes before recommending the new solar farm ordinance and moving it to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for a final vote. Supervisors are expected to discuss the new solar ordinance at their March meeting.

The biggest change to the solar ordinance is to some of the size restrictions originally listed. A 60 acre cap for solar farms in areas zoned A1 was removed and a rule limiting solar farms within 5 miles of each other was reduced to 1 mile.

Several speakers at last month's meeting questioned the restrictions that limited what they could do on their own property. Some especially had concerns with being prohibited from having a solar farm if another one was located less than 5 miles away.

The planning commission also approved changing the setbacks for solar farms in the original solar ordinance. The new setbacks require a 300 foot setback from the front of the property to the solar farm and a 150 foot setback on the sides and rear of the property.

One major concern brought up at January's public hearing was the banning of solar panels using cadmium telluride. Multiple speakers said the ban was too restrictive with one speaker pointing out the ban would likely eliminate any American made solar panels from being used in the county.

Planning commission members previously decided to ban the material in the solar ordinance after reading reports questioning toxicity of the material and its safety. While they agreed to remove the ban, planning commission members agreed that research should continue on the material.

A limit of 1,5000 acres of solar farms in the county was kept in the current solar ordinance. Some speakers last month questioned why there should be a limit that could possibly prevent some people from having a solar farm.

Carrie Spencer, director of planning for Franklin County, said the limit would only be for the zoned portion of the county. Franklin County has split zoning with districts north of Rocky Mount enforcing zoning and those south of Rocky Mount having none.

Following the approved changes, the planning commission voted 7-0 to approve the solar ordinance. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will take up the issue on March 15.