Sontag resident celebrates centennial with drive-thru birthday party

Thelma Lee of Sontag has much to celebrate Saturday as she marks 100 years of life, love, friends and family.
“God’s been good to me,” Lee said. “I give Him all the praise.”
Lee was born Thelma Lee Muse on May 22, 1921 in the Truevine area of Franklin County.
“I had Lee in my name before I ever married a Lee,” she said.
She was the first of 18 children born to Phill and Hattie Woody Muse.
Growing up was not easy, as Lee recalls. Her father was a farmer, and Lee and her siblings spent many days and nights helping on the farm.
“I used to work in the tobacco fields a lot,” Lee said. “I cooked, cleaned and helped take care of the other children. When I was a young girl, I worked for a family, cleaning. They paid me $1 or $2 a week.”
Lee started school at age 5, and was a student through grade eight at Truevine School.
At age 18, Thelma married George Lee, a young man who grew up in the same community as she.
“We got married at a bank in downtown Rocky Mount,” Lee said. “We didn’t have a wedding. It was only me, my husband, my mama and the preacher. His name was Randolph Perdue.”
The couple shared a home with George’s mother in Truevine for seven years. Once George’s mother died, they relocated a short distance away to Sontag — where Thelma still resides.
George made his living as a sharecropper while Thelma stayed home to care for the house and the couple’s 13 children.
“Things were a lot different then,” Lee said. “We raised a lot of gardens and had to go out to fetch water for baths or take baths in the spring. We made our own soap, and I made my children’s clothes. I had to use a washboard to wash clothes.”
Lee remembers, before owning a tractor, her husband having to borrow someone else’s mule to help work his farm.
The family had one car and, in order to transport her children to church, they would all pile inside.
“Some had to ride in the back window,” Lee said. “It’s what we had to do. I was taking my children to church.”
When the Lee children grew up and began moving out on their own, Lee said she and her husband were running out of help on the farm and in the garden.
“George quit sharecropping and went to do public work at Bassett,” Lee said, “And I was making quilts and was selling some of them.”
Lee made quilts for each of her children when they were old enough to move out on their own.
Lee said times have changed a lot since her younger days.
“We don’t have to milk the cows anymore,” she said. “You used to have to milk them twice a day. There’s no more churning butter, and now there’s air conditioning.”
Lee said she is unable to do everything she used to do, but she still can cook.
“I love to make souse meat, cobblers, fried apple pie, gravy and biscuits and cakes — all from scratch,” she said.
Lee is also a faithful, lifelong member of Truevine Missionary Baptist Church.
George Lee died in 1994 after 54 years of marriage. He and Thelma created a legacy of 13 children, 32 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
At Christmastime, each and every one receives a gift from Lee.
“When raising my kids, I always prayed that God would let me live until my kids were grown and could take care of themselves,” Lee said. “And He did. Always do the best you can and always give God all the praise.”
A drive-thru parade has been planned for Saturday in Lee’s honor.