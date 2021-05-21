Sontag resident celebrates centennial with drive-thru birthday party

The couple shared a home with George’s mother in Truevine for seven years. Once George’s mother died, they relocated a short distance away to Sontag — where Thelma still resides.

George made his living as a sharecropper while Thelma stayed home to care for the house and the couple’s 13 children.

“Things were a lot different then,” Lee said. “We raised a lot of gardens and had to go out to fetch water for baths or take baths in the spring. We made our own soap, and I made my children’s clothes. I had to use a washboard to wash clothes.”

Lee remembers, before owning a tractor, her husband having to borrow someone else’s mule to help work his farm.

The family had one car and, in order to transport her children to church, they would all pile inside.

“Some had to ride in the back window,” Lee said. “It’s what we had to do. I was taking my children to church.”

When the Lee children grew up and began moving out on their own, Lee said she and her husband were running out of help on the farm and in the garden.

“George quit sharecropping and went to do public work at Bassett,” Lee said, “And I was making quilts and was selling some of them.”