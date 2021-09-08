 Skip to main content
Special Operations Team travels to Hurley
HURRICANE IDA

Special Operations Team travels to Hurley

Three members of the Franklin County Department of Public Safety's Special Operations Team traveled to Hurley in Buchanan County last week to help recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida devastated the area. 

The three left Franklin County at 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 for far Southwest Virginia and remained there until midnight on Aug. 31. 

Other local teams that traveled to Hurley included ones from Roanoke County, the City of Roanoke and the City of Salem. The localities comprise the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Region 6 Swift Water Team. 

The three from Franklin County, which included a captain and two members of the county public safety team, represented both paid and volunteer staff. 

Franklin County previously sent teams to the Chesapeake area to help following Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Texas following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Billy Ferguson, director/chief of Franklin County Public Safety, said that his staff is happy to help those who are in need regardless of political boundaries. "The people who get into this have a passion for helping people," he said.

He added that locals should prepare themselves for this hurricane season by having a 72-hour supply of food, water and medication.  

