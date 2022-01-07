Starbucks coming to Rocky Mount

Residents of Rocky Mount will soon have another place to go to for a fresh cup of coffee.

Salomon Real Estate Group plans to develop a freestanding Starbucks on 2 acres it recently purchased. The Atlanta-based company also has a site in South Boston where a Starbucks will be one of the tenants.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that a Starbucks is coming to Rocky Mount. The coffee chain said the location, which will feature a double drive-thru, will employ between 30 and 35 individuals.

Jessica Heckman, planning and zoning administrator for the town of Rocky Mount, said the developer hopes to start demolition on the house that currently sits on the site within the next two weeks. She said the project has been in the works for "quite some time." The local project manager for the development told her that as soon as the crew finished work on its current projects, it will start work on the 591 Old Franklin Turnpike development. Salomon Real Estate purchased the land for $340,000, according to Thalhimer | Custman & Wakefield.

"We will not have a proposed completion date until construction is underway," Heckman said. The Starbucks spokesperson said that the Rocky Mount location will likely open sometime in the fall of 2022.

The town wasn't involved in the decision by Salomon to locate a development or Starbucks in Rocky Mount. "They did all of their homework themselves," Heckman said. "They basically approached us blindly. We didn't know it was going to be a Starbucks until site plan stages. We had no input or even knew they were considering it until they were ready to let us know they were coming."

Heckman explained that Salomon is developing shell buildings at the site. Tenants, including Starbucks, will later outfit the buildings to their specific needs.

The idea of Rocky Mount having a Starbucks is exciting for many, including Heckman. "Any development in town is exciting," she said. "We're always encouraging new businesses to come into the town of Rocky Mount. It benefits all citizens."

Mike Carter is the Rocky Mount District representative on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. "I certainly support any new business that opens in the town of Rocky Mount," he said. "I think Starbucks will be a welcome new addition. I hope the town continues to strive to bring in new businesses."

Steve Angle, the mayor of the town, feels the same way. "We're always happy to see new businesses in Rocky Mount," he said. "Starbucks has a loyal customer base and will be able to serve people locally. We know they will be welcomed by the community and wish them the very best."

Kylee Robinson, the owner of The Whole Bean Coffeehouse in downtown Rocky Mount, isn't concerned about the competition that a future Starbucks will present. "I'm not really worried about Starbucks," she said. "They meet a need. They'll have a drive-thru because not everybody can stop here. They'll be on that side of town. I think it will be good for the town and I don't think it will really affect us very much." In addition to coffee and tea, her establishment offers paninis, wraps and baked goods. It opened in 2016.

Currently, the closest Starbucks to Rocky Mount is in Roanoke.

Site selection for the new Starbucks was handled by Thalhimer | Custman & Wakefield. The purchase included an additional half-acre lot that will be available for lease adjacent to the Starbucks.

A variance for a future possible sign was previously approved for the second lot that will eventually house another development. Heckman said the developer wanted approval for the future possible sign at the second lot before they were willing to move forward.

Salomon Real Estate Group, LLC didn't respond to inquiries about the site.

