Steel Drum Bands to present holiday family concert

On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-5 p.m., the SML Parrot Pan and Toucan Pan Steel Drum Bands will present lively island renditions of many Christmas favorites, along with some other pieces that will have toes a-tapping. The concert will take place at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue building—a large indoor area where social distancing is easy—at 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta (adjacent to the Dollar Store, near Blackwater Café). There will be a holiday bake sale. First responder equipment will be on display. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to try playing the steel drums.
Tickets, which will only be available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 13. All proceeds benefit Scruggs Fire & Rescue and Lake Christian Ministries “A Child’s Christmas.” Masks will be available and wearing them is encouraged for vaccinated and non-vaccinated alike.