Students return to classes at Ferrum College amid pandemic

Students began returning to campus in mid-August for the first time since March to a very different college life than usual.
Ferrum College is in its second week of classes and despite having reported five cases of COVID-19 on campus, officials say the semester is off to a “pretty good” start.
“So far, so good, we knew there would be some cases so we were all ready to go with quarantine space and tests and so on,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “So far, everything has flowed like clockwork.”
The college has added its own dashboard to its website, and at press time, three students and two staff members had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Unlike the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard, the college is tracking active cases, as well as a running tally. Only four of the five positive cases are currently active. The first case of COVID-19 reported on campus was a staff member who tested positive Aug. 12 and has since been cleared.
A daily snapshot on the dashboard also shows a pie chart that reflects not only the number of active cases, but also the up-to-date numbers on how many are in precautionary isolation. The dashboard is updated each morning, but the weekly trends are only updated once a week.
Part of its strategic plan was appointing a pandemic coordinator. Nicole Lenez, dean of students at Ferrum College, has taken on that role. Lenez said none of the cases on campus so far have risen to the level requiring hospitalization, but all have been symptomatic to varying degrees. She added all three students who had tested positive so far were connected.
She said she expects numbers to fluctuate as the semester rolls on, especially the number of students in precautionary isolation.
“Even if they have one symptom, students are being really cautious and forthcoming,” Lenez said, adding that since symptoms mirror those of allergies or the flu, many are students are doing their part by coming forward and seeking a doctor’s advice.
She explained there are two types of isolation for students. One is called precautionary isolation and the other is precautionary quarantine. Precautionary isolation is for students who have exhibited symptoms and/or are awaiting test results or to see a doctor. Precautionary quarantine is the term the school uses for students who have been in close contact with someone who is symptomatic or tested positive. Lenez said precautionary quarantine has been instituted “well before” a doctor gets involved.
Renee Alleyne, a junior at Ferrum College, was one student who underwent four days of precautionary quarantine because a friend had messaged her and told her she was being quarantined as she was experiencing symptoms.
“After the first day of classes I hung out with a friend, and we spent a few hours in a (dorm) room,” Alleyne said. “The next thing she sent me a picture on social media saying she was in quarantine.”
Alleyne, who works as a resident advisor, said she immediately emailed her boss to ask what steps she needed to take and was quarantined in her dorm room that night. Because she is a resident advisor, she has her own room. She said meals were delivered to her from the cafeteria, and she was not able to leave her room to take out trash or do laundry.
“Honestly it got to me the second day, I started to get really lonely and I felt depressed,” she said. “Although I didn’t have any symptoms, I kept overthinking it and making myself have symptoms because I thought ‘well I’m in quarantine, I must have COVID.’ ”
Alleyne added that while she had her phone and computer and could talk with people, she missed the face-to-face interaction with others. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” she said.
She said her friend who was symptomatic, was tested for COVID-19 and her test was negative. Alleyne was also tested through the local CVS store, and she was also negative.
Despite the scary start to her semester, Alleyne said she is still glad to be back on campus.
“I was really excited to come back and was counting down the days until move-in,” she said.
Alleyne and Lenez both said students for the most part are following the guidelines for social distancing and wearing their masks.
“It’s been a huge culture change for all of us with these masks even staff and faculty,” Lenez said. “We’ve reminded sometimes to pull masks up when they slip below the nose, but I have seen staff, faculty and students participating in that, which is good. It is a community effort.”
She added there are consequences for violating both campus policies and COVID-19 protocols ranging from fines to being sent home to finish the semester remotely.
Johns said he has been “very impressed” with how well the students have taken to wearing face coverings. He said he spoke very frankly during convocation with students about parties and how many college campuses have seen spikes due to students in close proximity partying.
“I told them ‘I don’t want to close school, and you don’t want to spend the semester in your parents’ basement,’ ” Johns said. “We have to work together.”
He added many students have said they want to be at school, and seniors who want to walk at graduation in the spring, as well as athletes who want sports to return, are reminding other students to mask up.
“They know what’s at stake,” Johns added.
James Madison University shifted to online classes Tuesday after reporting more than 500 active COVID-19 cases less than a week into its semester.
Lenez said Ferrum College does not currently have a number threshold for active cases before it would shift to online classes, but is looking more at the level of care they can provide. She said college officials are measuring criteria, including hospital capacity, the number of isolation rooms available on campus, delivery of meals to everyone. “We just need to be able to offer that Ferrum level of care,” she said.
Johns said he also reminded students they need to be good community citizens and adhere to mask regulations when off-campus as well.
“Citizens are understandably nervous about students being back on campus, and I told them we have to do our part whether we are in the local Dollar General or at a restaurant in Rocky Mount,” Johns said. “I reminded them of Ferrum College’s motto: ‘Not self, but others.’ ”
