Summit View Business Park receives $1M grant

It was announced on Jan. 13 that Summit View Business Park in Franklin County will receive a grant of a little over $1.01 million.

The announcement came from Gov. Ralph Northam. It was part of a larger industrial site investment that included 11 projects. The Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants totaled $7 million.

“Companies want to invest in the Commonwealth, and this program is critical to making it easier for businesses to do business here,” Northam said in a release. “Virginia has been named the best state in which to do business in for three years, and investments like these are part of the reason why.”

Franklin County competed against 25 other applicants.

“Speed to business is one of the first things prospective businesses inquire about when looking to expand,” Beth Simms, director of economic development for Franklin County, said. “Franklin County is listening to what prospective businesses are inquiring about and having business ready sites, along with a skilled workforce, will continue to make Franklin County competitive in attracting companies that provide unmatched opportunities for our residents."

Some of the businesses currently located at Summit View Business Park include Traditional Medicinals, Stik-Pak and ValleyStar Credit Union's administrative campus.

The credit union held a ribbon cutting at the park on Dec. 10 of last year to celebrate the opening of its new campus. The credit union's executive, IT, accounting and marketing teams now work from the Summit View Business Park location.

“Anchoring this Rocky Mount administrative building with our Martinsville headquarters, enables ValleyStar to better position itself to improve more lives,” Mike Warrell, ValleyStar CEO, said at the time. “The success of our employees and making sure they are empowered to help our members, is at the crux of what we do at ValleyStar. With these two mainstay locations, the ValleyStar team will be able to grow its talented team of financial experts who live and work in the very communities we serve.”

The program is administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. There are two parts to the Virginia Business Site Ready Program. First, site characterization assess and designates a site’s level of development, according to the news release. Then there's site development to further develop a pool of potential sites across the commonwealth.

“The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is a powerful economic development tool that gives localities the resources they need to assess and develop sites for economic development opportunities,” Brian Ball, secretary of commerce and trade, said. “These projects across the Commonwealth will strengthen Virginia’s business portfolio and our overall competitiveness.”

Other nearby projects that received funding include:

Botetourt Center at Greenfield, Botetourt County, $362,700

Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, Henry County, $1.03 million

Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, Pittsylvania County, $1.31 million

Wood Haven Technology Park, Roanoke County, $75,000

New River Valley Commerce Park, Pulaski County, $300,000

“Communities with sites that are ready with all utilities in place and with at least grading plans are the ones that receive favorable attention from companies seeking locations for their expansion projects,” Gary Larrowe, Botetourt County administrator, said.

