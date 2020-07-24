Superintendent search update
Superintendent search update

During its July 13 meeting, the Franklin County School Board updated its search timeline for a new superintendent. In April, the board suspended its search for a new superintendent, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Mark Church, who was scheduled to retire Aug. 1, agreed to postpone his retirement to stay on through the end of 2020. The application process is scheduled to reopen the second week of August.

