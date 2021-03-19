Supervisors approve Glade Hill tower construction

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved construction of an 80-foot telecommunications tower at Glade Hill Elementary School at a public hearing held Tuesday. The tower is one of several under or soon to be under construction in the county to improve high-speed internet access for residents.
Construction on the tower was delayed due to concerns from the Franklin County Planning Commission. Last month commission members voted to delay a vote on the tower after voicing concerns that the tower would be located too close to a track and activity field where students play.
When it returned to the planning commission last week, members voted 1-5 with one abstention against recommending approval of the special-use permit to allow Blue Ridge Towers to construct the tower. Blue Ridge District representative C.W. Doss Jr. was the lone commission member to vote for the motion.
Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting shared some of the same concerns as the planning commission when discussing the proposed tower. The biggest concern discussed was the possibility the tower could fall on children on the track or activity field. The proposed location of the tower is 35 feet from the track that surrounds the activity field.
Blue Ridge Towers representative Sean Cai said the towers are constructed with break points that allows for more control if they were to fall. The 80-foot tower has a break point at 40 feet, which means it would not reach any area beyond 40 feet if it were to fall. Cai said the towers are also designed to withstand up to 120 mph winds.
Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell said he wouldn’t vote for the tower if there was any possibility it could fall on children. “Point blank, I’m going to tell you if we can’t move it so it doesn’t fall on this track, I’m not voting for it,” he said.
While Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson said children are unlikely to be near the tower on the activity field or track during 120 mph winds, he questioned if the structural integrity of the tower could be compromised and fall later when children return. He said the tower should be inspected after high wind events to assure it is still safe.
Cai and Steve Sandy, Franklin County director of planning and community development, both agreed to move the tower another 5 feet from the track to a total of 40 feet and to have the tower inspected by an engineer within 48 hours after a high wind event exceeding 100 mph after the suggestion was made by supervisors. They also agreed to block the area around the tower until the inspection could be done.
Franklin County is partnering with Blue Ridge Towers to construct telecommunication towers at Glade Hill Elementary School and other locations around the county. The first phase of construction is being funded through a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant awarded to the county last year for $2.3 million.
After the changes were made to the proposal, supervisors voted unanimously to approve the tower’s construction. Construction is expected to start in the coming weeks with internet service being available by June 15.
The tower is expected to provide high-speed fixed wireless internet service to homes within 2 to 3 miles of the tower. Sandy said it is expected to reach 589 homes in the surrounding area.
Blue Ridge Towers update
Blue Ridge Towers provided an update on broadband expansion in the county during a Franklin County Broadband Authority meeting held just before the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The company is currently constructing seven new towers as well as installing fixed wireless internet capabilities on several existing towers.
A fixed wireless tower in Scruggs is expected to go online first. The fixed wireless was installed to an existing public safety tower owned by Franklin County just off Scruggs Road. Internet is expected to be available to Scruggs residents as early as April 1.
A majority of the towers are expected to be providing internet service by the end of June, according to Blue Ridge Towers President Anthony Smith, who provided the update on Tuesday.
Work has yet to begin on a tower proposed for the Westlake area near the former Grand Home Furnishings Outlet. Negotiations are ongoing between Blue Ridge Towers and the Booker T. Washington National Monument concerning the impact to the park’s viewshed if the tower is installed.
Smith said current plans are to plant trees at the park to block the view of the tower from park visitors. Blue Ridge Towers also plans to install a 175-foot monopine tower, which is made to resemble a pine tree.
If negotiations are successful, Smith said the tower could be completed and operational by Sept. 15.