Supervisors approve Glade Hill tower construction

Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell said he wouldn’t vote for the tower if there was any possibility it could fall on children. “Point blank, I’m going to tell you if we can’t move it so it doesn’t fall on this track, I’m not voting for it,” he said.

While Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson said children are unlikely to be near the tower on the activity field or track during 120 mph winds, he questioned if the structural integrity of the tower could be compromised and fall later when children return. He said the tower should be inspected after high wind events to assure it is still safe.

Cai and Steve Sandy, Franklin County director of planning and community development, both agreed to move the tower another 5 feet from the track to a total of 40 feet and to have the tower inspected by an engineer within 48 hours after a high wind event exceeding 100 mph after the suggestion was made by supervisors. They also agreed to block the area around the tower until the inspection could be done.

Franklin County is partnering with Blue Ridge Towers to construct telecommunication towers at Glade Hill Elementary School and other locations around the county. The first phase of construction is being funded through a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant awarded to the county last year for $2.3 million.