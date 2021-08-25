Supervisors consider more rules for short-term rentals

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has agreed to take a closer look at regulating short-term rentals in the county. After putting new rules in place last year, the county is now considering some updates.
Since October, short-term renters in Franklin County are required to register their rental with the county, pay an annual $200 fee and agree to an annual inspection to assure the home meets safety requirements such as the proper number and type of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. The county also limits advertised guest to only two adults per bedroom.
To assist in locating short-term rentals that have not registered, the county hired third party consultant company Host Compliance last year. The company recently merged with another and is now Granicus.
Carrie Spencer, director of planning for Franklin County, said Granicus has assisted the county in increasing registrations by locating short-term rentals on online sites such as AirBnB. Once located, the county can assure the short-term rental owner to register and meet any zoning guidelines. Granicus is also able to see how far back a short-term rental has been in operation to assure that the county receives transient occupancy taxes from the rental.
According to Spencer, there are currently 174 active short-term rentals in the county. So far, the county has collected more than $22,000 in registration fees, she said.
Supervisors unanimously agreed to extend its contract with Granicus for another year. The cost of the contract is $26,000, which will be primarily paid through short-term rental registration fees.
While the contract with Granicus was extended, supervisors voted to delay a decision on any new rules or regulations until next month. Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum who made the motion said it would give county staff more time to review the issues.
One major change discussed on Tuesday was the possibility of increasing fines for any short-term rentals that do not follow the rules. Spencer said, while most short-term rentals follow the rules, there are some that break them repeatedly.
“I believe we should look at our enforcement fines to assure they are strict enough, because we have a lot of repeat violations of this ordinance that take up a lot of our time,” Spencer said.
Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith agreed that the county needs to reconsider penalties for any short-term rental owners who repeatedly break the rules. She said the county should consider an increase in fines.
“I think we need to revisit our penalties that are established. I think they are too low,” Smith said. “Someone paying $100 to get their hand slapped may not be meaningful for them.”