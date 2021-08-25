Supervisors consider more rules for short-term rentals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisors unanimously agreed to extend its contract with Granicus for another year. The cost of the contract is $26,000, which will be primarily paid through short-term rental registration fees.

While the contract with Granicus was extended, supervisors voted to delay a decision on any new rules or regulations until next month. Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum who made the motion said it would give county staff more time to review the issues.

One major change discussed on Tuesday was the possibility of increasing fines for any short-term rentals that do not follow the rules. Spencer said, while most short-term rentals follow the rules, there are some that break them repeatedly.

“I believe we should look at our enforcement fines to assure they are strict enough, because we have a lot of repeat violations of this ordinance that take up a lot of our time,” Spencer said.

Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith agreed that the county needs to reconsider penalties for any short-term rental owners who repeatedly break the rules. She said the county should consider an increase in fines.

“I think we need to revisit our penalties that are established. I think they are too low,” Smith said. “Someone paying $100 to get their hand slapped may not be meaningful for them.”

