Supervisors create a nutrient bank in Wirtz

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors moved forward with plans to designate a portion of a nearly 400-acre property in Wirtz as a nutrient bank at its monthly meeting Tuesday. The designation will allow the county to preserve the land while offsetting future costs related to development projects.

The property is near the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center. Known as the Smith Farm, it was originally purchased from Virginia Western Community College for $1 million in 2010.

By setting up the land as a nutrient bank, it is expected to provide significant savings for the county. Currently, the county must purchase nutrient and stream credits on the private market due to environmental regulations during construction projects. One pound of nutrient credit has a value of between $10,000 and $15,000.

In order to move forward with the creation of a nutrient bank, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requires a deed of restriction on the property. The deed assures the property will be preserved as a nutrient bank.

According to staff reports provided on the project, 50 acres of the property will be designated as a nutrient bank in the first phase. It is estimated to provide as much as 52 pounds of nutrient credits with the minimal investment of planting trees on the property.