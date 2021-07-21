Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake removes 16 tons of debris

Community volunteers collected approximately 32,500 pounds of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days, according to the final 2021 collection report released last week.

John Rupnik, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of May fell short of 2019’s numbers. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“The lingering pandemic definitely played a role in the reduction of debris collected this year, but we’re still extremely happy about the progress made toward cleaning up SML prior to the opening of the season,” said Rupnik, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association, which organizes the program in collaboration with the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission and the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Because of pandemic restrictions, the TPISML committee relied on communities and homeowners/property owners’ associations to clean up their coves, along the shoreline, on the water or both. Neighborhood groups, businesses, civic organizations, families and individuals also were encouraged to join the effort by joining these groups or by planning their own clean-up events anytime in May. Supplies were provided, as were several commercial dumpsters.

