Teacher puts talents to work at Dudley Elementary

When Ferrum College graduate Tana Heath was hired to teach fifth grade at Dudley Elementary School three years ago, she hadn’t planned on painting for the school or being the yearbook advisor, but when Principal Dana Kelley asked for help in these areas, she was excited to oblige.
Heath’s creativity and energy have been put to good use in her relatively short time at the school. She has worked with Kelley on two painting projects. One was to repaint the Dudley sign in front of the school.
“That took two days, but it was fun making our sign look new and clean,” Heath said. “I love Dudley so much, and I’m thankful and blessed to work in such an awesome place.”
Kelley and Heath also collaborated on a mural in the school’s front hallway, which highlights seven habits highlighted in the school’s Leader in Me program based on management consultant Stephen Covey’s book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
Heath’s latest project was a tree painting that she completed this summer. It is located in a part of the school known as the pod and matches the bees that were painted all around the pod.
“Tana has added so much to our school campus with her beautiful artwork,” said Kathy Meador, Dudley’s secretary and bookkeeper. “She is so talented and loves to make things look better. Most of her work is free-hand, which amazes me so much. She’s not formally trained — her talent is God-given.”
Heath said she always loved to draw and considers herself self-taught. She said she took one art class in high school, but by that time, she was already ahead of what was being taught. She draws a lot of portraits and loves lettering and calligraphy. “I didn’t start painting until after I graduated high school. It took years of practice to get where I am now!”
The artistic teacher is also an entrepreneur, having recently started her own business, Tana Jo’s Logo Designs, where she designs logos for people, businesses, farms and organizations.
Born in Florida, Heath moved to Bedford County when she was 4 years old and later attended Staunton River High School. While in high school she participated in the Early College Program through Central Virginia Community College, receiving her associate degree before her high school diploma. Graduation from CVCC was in early May and from Staunton River later that month.
At Ferrum College, Heath majored in liberal arts and minored in teacher education. She said she always wanted to be a teacher and that she used to play school at home with her stuffed animals. During student teaching, she was placed at the same elementary school she attended, Huddleston Elementary, and with the fifth grade teacher she had when she was a student, Jalenda Settles.
“I was afraid to teach fifth grade at first, but during student teaching I fell in love with it,” Heath said. “On my hunt for a job, I asked for fifth grade. Not many people ask for fifth, so they were happy.”
Another way Heath leaves her mark on Dudley is by serving as the school’s yearbook advisor. Initially, she was on the yearbook committee, but took the helm this year by choosing the pictures for the yearbook instead of sending them away for selection. She described the experience as stressful, but said the end product was awesome.
Tom Rickard, school librarian, has worked on the yearbook committee for many years. “Tana has a great aesthetic view,” when it comes to looking at and selecting pictures, he said. “She’s got a good eye for which shots that would look good.”
He added, “She’s got so much energy. She comes in and never runs out of gas. She puts a lot of time and effort in making her space [classroom] a place where the kids really like to be.”
In addition to teaching and her logo design business, Heath works seasonally at a property management company at Smith Mountain Lake. She also enjoys time with her family and friends, and last year she bought her first house where she resides with her two dogs and a cat.
Looking back to when Heath interviewed at Dudley, she recalled taking a tour through the school with former Principal Lisa Newell.
“I was in love with the paintings on the walls and the happiness I felt just walking through,” Heath recalled.
