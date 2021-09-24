Tent goes up outside hospital

An outdoor climate-controlled tent was set up adjacent to the emergency department at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday.

The tent is being used to provide additional emergency department waiting room space for patients and visitors in order to allow for greater social distancing.

When announcing the installation of the tent, Carilion noted that it will not be used as a patient care area. Additionally, Carilion said there will be no changes to services at the hospital.

The hospital is asking that those who need emergency care enter through the main emergency department. It is also reminding the public to only go to the emergency department when appropriate.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 locality breakdown showed the seven-day average number of daily new cases reported for Franklin County as being 25.

Yesterday, a joint statement from regional localities and healthcare providers, including Carilion Clinic and the Franklin County Department of Public Safety, asked for the public’s help as local emergency room use rises.