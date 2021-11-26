The gift of yoga

After a recent visit to the hospital emergency room, Wendy Heller, a 200-hour certified toga teacher, witnessed firsthand the challenges hospital employees were facing. Wanting to help with the challenges, Heller approached the Essig Center and Franklin County Parks and Recreation with a proposal to combine efforts to support the Carilion frontline workers.

The result was a free six-week restorative yoga series taught by Heller. Heller said, “Thanks to the generous support of the Essig Center and Franklin County Parks and Recreation, a large classroom at the Essig Center was offered to hold the restorative classes which allowed the workers to learn and develop a self-care program of practical exercises they could use throughout the day to reduce stress and tension while promoting better health and sleep.”

Heller said her own life has been positively changed throughout her 22-year practice of easy Hatha style yoga and that anyone of any age can do yoga. “The slow focused breathing combined with simple gentle poses can dramatically reduce stress levels and bring about positive results like lowered blood pressure, better lung function and help promote a good night’s sleep,” she said.