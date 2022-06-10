Three Franklin County businesses awarded prizes from The GAUNTLET

VINTON — Three Franklin County businesses — Bite Me Confections, Rylor & Co. Designs and Laurel Lynn Designs — were recognized on May 25 at the graduation and awards ceremony for The GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition.

A total of 66 businesses participated in 10 weeks of classes as part of the eighth annual program. In the end, $400,000 in cash, grants and in-kind prizes/services were distributed. The awards were based on a combination of competition scores as well as specific business needs.

Bite Me Confections Sebrina Ruth-Cooper is the owner of Bite Me Confections, a start-up that offers scratch-made gourmet marshmallows.

Among the Platinum Award winners, she placed ninth. Her prize package totaled $10,325, with $3,000 in cash and $7,325 in in-kind prizes.

Ruth-Cooper describes her marshmallows as being “treated to a variety of sinful additions and flavors and dipped in Ghirardelli white or dark chocolate.” She comes up with unique names for all of her marshmallows, including “Knock Ya Naked,” “Slap Yo Mama,” “Pucker Up” and “Jack Your Jaws.”

Although she has been making marshmallows for over 10 years and selling them at Dickens of a Christmas, she recently decided it was time to turn her hobby into a business so that she can eventually retire from teaching.

When she first started The GAUNTLET, Ruth-Cooper thought it was simply “a business class to learn the ropes of running a business.” After a few classes, she realized it was much more.

“I learned so much about all of the aspects of having your own business and met some amazing people along the way,” she said.

The most challenging part of the competition, she said, was conceptualizing a business plan and actually putting it on paper.

Going forward, Ruth-Cooper plans to take all of the information she learned over the course of the 10 weeks and use it to better her business. As for the award money, she’s considering purchasing some new equipment.

“Down the line, I want to purchase a food truck and eventually open a store front,” she said.

Rylor & Co. Designs

Taylor Dowe’s Rylor & Co. Designs was among the Gold Award winners.

Her award package totaled $15,585, with $12,500 in cash and $3,085 in in-kind prizes.

Based in Boones Mill, the business creates “high quality home décor products mostly constructed out of pine, maple and oak.” Dowe offers framed signs, indoor/outdoor signs, door hangers, toilet caddies, solo cup holders and various other wooden products. All of the wood is selected, sanded, cut and painted or stained by hand.

Rylor & Co. Designs currently sells its products at Olde Mill Primitives, Moneta Home Mercantile and Unique Gifts and More.

Dowe decided to start the business after she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Emersyn. While making wooden products initially started as a hobby, it quickly turned into a business.

“I felt like The GAUNTLET would give me the knowledge and ability to truly operate my business and represent my brand more effectively,” she said of the reason why she entered the business program.

Looking back on her GAUNTLET experience, Dowe said the connections she made was very rewarding. “From the mentors, advisors, speakers, sponsors, community leaders, the ‘tribe’ of entrepreneurs and everyone in between, I have made friendships that will truly last a lifetime,” she said.

While getting to be part of a tribe of entrepreneurs was rewarding for her, Dowe said the most challenging part of The Gauntlet was putting all of her hopes, wishes and dreams into an official business plan.

In the near term, Dowe hopes to expand the business’ footprint with a storefront so that she can both sell and manufacture her products under the same roof. “We are always looking for new markets to expand into and grow,” she said. “We plan to expand our ecommerce presence by building a website.

She plans to use some of her prize money to open a storefront and expand her equipment and manufacturing ability.

Laurel Lynn Designs

Cherri Boitnott’s Laurel Lynn Designs was among the Silver Award winners. Her award package consisted of $2,825 in in-kind prizes.

“I design and make handcrafted, sterling and gemstone jewelry,” she said of her business. “Recently I have begun using a medium called metal clay and love the process. It is possible to mold, carve and shape just as you do any clay so the design possibilities are practically endless.”

Boitnott, a Boones Mill resident, describes herself as a constant crafter who enjoys trying new things. She started making jewelry six years ago, having taught herself many techniques.

She originally worked in direct sales, selling Silpada jewelry at vendor and craft shows. Silpada was eventually sold, so Boitnott started selling her own creations.

Her decision to participate in The GAUNTLET was prompted by her friend Deb Custer, who is a sponsor of the program. “She has been encouraging me for the last couple of years to participate,” Boitnott said. “I had decided that I wanted to take my business to the next level and increase my sales and presence in the artisan jewelry circle and The GAUNTLET was a good step to take.”

The most rewarding part of participating in the program for Boitnott was the level of support she received from the entire GAUNTLET community. “It was amazing how everyone was willing to help in any way possible,” she said.

Like Ruth-Cooper and Dowe, Boitnott found the development of a business plan to be quite difficult. “This was the hardest I have used my brain in quite a long time,” she said. “But the advantages of doing a plan has been tremendously helpful.”

As she exits The GAUNTLET, Boitnott hopes to grow her business and to continue to learn new jewelry techniques.

