Trump Store founder is fine with controversy because he's no stranger to it

Taylor joked that Nichols has known him “since I was a kid. He used to babysit me.”

One of the friends of the store, Brandin Pettitt, 31, likes to help draw attention to it.

“He stands up there at the corner,” Taylor said. “He’s got this Biden mask, and he holds a sign that says ‘Biden Sucks.’ They light it up now for Biden more than they will for Trump, because they hate him so much.”

Historically, Taylor’s ventures have given headaches to government officials, and the Trump Store is no exception.

“Knowing the history of the building that houses the Trump store, it is hard to see it being used other than the church it once was,” wrote Boones Mill Mayor Victor Conner in an e-mail. “The only concern I have that outweighs any other,” he wrote, arises not from politics but from “the safety issues with the traffic and the folks standing beside or right on the edge of Route 220 and/or Bethlehem Road.”

“We’ve had numerous complaints,” said Boones Mill Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick. “I’ve even had complaints from Republicans, but, you know, it’s private property.”