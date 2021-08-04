Trump Store founder is fine with controversy because he's no stranger to it

BOONES MILL — Donald Trump exited the White House on Jan. 20, but the store that bears the ex-president’s name still flies his flags in Franklin County.
Once a church, then a Masonic lodge, the Trump Store has made for an eye-grabbing presence along U.S. 220 since opening in September, with a larger than life standee of Trump looming over a yard ringed with signs bearing slogans like “Cops for Trump,” “Trump: No Bull——,” “Prison for Hillary,” “Biden Sucks” and a cartoon of a boy urinating on the name “Pelosi.”
On a bright summer day, travelers from Utah passing through the 170-population town of Boones Mill pulled over to take in the garish spectacle, and not because they supported Trump. “I just wanted to see what the circus show was,” said Rick Williams, 37.
The store’s owner, Franklin County Speedway owner Donald “Whitey” Taylor, 71, said he recognized right away that the visitors from Utah were Biden voters. “You can spot ’em,” he said with clear disdain. He challenged anyone who cast a vote for Biden to “tell me one good thing he’s done good, right, so far.”
Taylor’s flamboyant, controversial antics have generated headlines in Franklin County for more than 40 years, and his newest venture, a magnet for national and international news coverage, could be seen either as his crowning achievement or his nadir.
The merchandise he sells includes items that feature obscene, anti-Biden slogans, Confederate flag imagery and the logo of the Three Percenters, a right-wing anti-government militia movement described as extremist by groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Taylor insisted that he holds no hate in his heart.
“If you hate anybody because of their skin color or what they want to do or anything, then you’re totally against God, because he is love,” he said.
He clarified, though, that he views liberals, Democrats and LGBTQ lifestyles as evil and anti-Christian.
“I call them Islamic socialist communists,” he said. “I’m not for abortion. I’m not for gays and lesbians.”
He said that since he’s no longer involved in managing the Franklin County Speedway — he’s been subletting the track to one of his sons, race promoter Langley Austin, since 2016 — he doesn’t need to worry if his politics drive away customers.
“The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said. “My wife told me, ‘You’re right in your element.’”
He’s accustomed to criticism, he said, because of “35 years of putting up with people screaming and hollering because they had a flat tire, that blamed me for it. I love it.”
He’s also looking to expand the business. “We found two good locations, one in West Virginia and one outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.”
Brazen as Taylor is, his political leanings aren’t exactly an anomaly in Franklin County, which Trump won easily in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Just a three minute walk north on U.S. 220, Boones Mill Produce Co. regularly displays Confederate flags and Trump signs.
A sanctuary for Trump fans
Taylor doesn’t stop by the Trump Store daily. Visitors are more likely to find Franklin County resident John Nichols, 58, or his daughter Zoey Nichols behind the cash register.
The vice president of the Roanoke College Republicans club, Zoey Nichols said she started working at the Trump Store in December.
“It is a lot of fun,” she said.
She said she loves talking politics with “people from all over, California, Rhode Island, New York City. Most people who come in here agree with Republican or conservative views, so it’s just easy to have a conversation with them.”
“Some people come in, this is like a sanctuary to them,” John Nichols said. “They’re just relieved to be able to come in and escape the other part of the world out here.”
Taylor joked that Nichols has known him “since I was a kid. He used to babysit me.”
One of the friends of the store, Brandin Pettitt, 31, likes to help draw attention to it.
“He stands up there at the corner,” Taylor said. “He’s got this Biden mask, and he holds a sign that says ‘Biden Sucks.’ They light it up now for Biden more than they will for Trump, because they hate him so much.”
Historically, Taylor’s ventures have given headaches to government officials, and the Trump Store is no exception.
“Knowing the history of the building that houses the Trump store, it is hard to see it being used other than the church it once was,” wrote Boones Mill Mayor Victor Conner in an e-mail. “The only concern I have that outweighs any other,” he wrote, arises not from politics but from “the safety issues with the traffic and the folks standing beside or right on the edge of Route 220 and/or Bethlehem Road.”
“We’ve had numerous complaints,” said Boones Mill Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick. “I’ve even had complaints from Republicans, but, you know, it’s private property.”
“With a country as divided as ours is right now, imagine how all the people who are not Trump supporters must feel about Boones Mill,” wrote Allison Harl in a March 25 letter to the town. “While some feel it’s simply inappropriate, others have expressed extreme embarrassment and even disgust.”
A Franklin County resident for 13 years, Harl built a home in Boones Mill in 2020. “I do believe everyone has a right to their voice,” she wrote in an e-mail to The Roanoke Times, “but the store is centrally located in the heart of downtown and an egregious eyesore at the gateway to Franklin County.”
Boones Mill has no zoning, but the town does have a 31-year-old sign ordinance, which put the Trump Store under official scrutiny. The ordinance allows the town to penalize a business with a $50 fine per violation.
The problem is that signs are the product the Trump Store sells, Fitzpatrick said.
‘I should’ve got $600’
In an April 22 letter, provided to The Roanoke Times through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, Fitzpatrick told Taylor his store was in violation of the ordinance.
Town officials said that Taylor did reduce the number of signs outside his store — however, Taylor has since reversed course. “I’m going to add more,” he said.
At one time, Taylor had billboards along U.S. 220 advertising the Trump Store, but “the liberals,” as he put it, complained until the billboard company told him, “you gotta take them signs down.”
Trump leaving office didn’t hurt Taylor’s business as much as the loss of those billboards, he said. “People seen those signs and, ‘Bam! Hey, we’ve got to stop! We’ve never seen one.’”
Every time Trump holds another rally, though, Taylor’s store gets more business, he said.
Even people who despise Trump stop in, as Utah resident Williams proved. “I think I had the only Biden sign in front of my house in my entire city,” he said.
As a political science major, he’s fascinated by the entire Trump phenomenon. Indicating the row of Trump flags alongside the former church building, Williams said, “You don’t see stuff like this for Bush, or anybody.”
Taylor has had personal interactions with Trump, though they don’t rise to anything like a formal meeting or conversation — they’re more the sort of accidental contacts a fan might have with a rock musician whose concerts he regularly attends.
The red ballcap Taylor wore during a Roanoke Times interview read “All aboard the Trump Train.” More than an expression of loyalty, he wears the caps because it helps to sell them, he said.
While at the front of a rally in Wisconsin, Taylor said, Donald Trump reached over three people to sign the hat Taylor was wearing. “People had seen it, and so as I was going out the door, this old farmer says, ‘Hey, whatcha want for that hat?’ And I said, ‘Give me $200.’ After I’d seen his wallet, I should’ve got $600. He would have paid it, you know.”
A devout Pentecostal — “if it’s in the Bible, I believe it” — Taylor said he admires Trump’s Christianity. Though there’s scant public evidence that Trump is a man of faith, “we’re not to judge,” Taylor said.
P.T. Barnum and Jerry Falwell
In 2021, Taylor’s longtime nickname raises eyebrows, but it has surprisingly innocuous origins. When he was 16 years old, he dropped out of school in Dickenson County and came to Roanoke looking for work. Some of that work involved roofing, and his hair would bleach to white under the bright sun, he said.
By 1978, when Taylor purchased the speedway in Callaway, his businesses included a Roanoke motel and a Boones Mill junkyard. An inch-thick file of newspaper clippings details the stunts he pulled after, and that only covers the 1980s.
A scheme to have Willie Nelson perform at Franklin County Speedway in 1980 became an eight year legal battle after Nelson canceled. Taylor sued for $12 million but only recovered the fee he paid Nelson in the first place.
In 1994, Taylor came up with an idea to show he’d arrived at a truce with then-Sheriff W.Q. “Quint” Overton by holding a ceremony in which he literally buried a hatchet in the grass of the speedway infield. Overton declined the invitation.
“I am P.T. Barnum,” Taylor said in a 1984 interview. “As far as I’m concerned, there are only two good promoters in the state of Virginia: Jerry Falwell and myself.”
During a 1985 argument with Taylor over a proposed raceway tax, the chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors became so angry that he broke his gavel. At the next meeting where Taylor appeared, he brought a new one as a present, which wasn’t accepted. Later, the board rejected his proposal to fly a checkered race flag over the county courthouse.
Those made queasy by the Trump Store’s highly visible presence likely won’t be thrilled by Taylor’s newest ambitions. He envisions changing the name of Boones Mill to “Trump Town” and turning it into a Trump-centered tourist destination.
He’s not going to ask the town council’s permission, he said. He’s already put up a huge “TRUMP TOWN” sign on his store’s front lawn and another by the highway outside town limits.
“We’ll change the whole town,” he said. “You’ll see.”