Two men in custody for Henry shootings

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning deputies have arrested two men in connection with Tuesday’s shootings in Henry that left one man dead and another wounded.
Around 4:30 a.m. July 13, FCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home near the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road. Upon arrival FCSO, along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety, found Justin Chase Prillaman, 20, dead and James Matthew Prillaman, 18, wounded. Matthew Prillaman was taken to the hospital, and no updates have been given on his condition.
Justin Prillaman was a 2018 Franklin County High School graduate, while Matthew Prillaman graduated in June.
Identities of the two men arrested have not yet been released; however, a press release from FCSO stated both men are charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Nolen at 483-6662.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.