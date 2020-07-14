Two shot in Henry

From STAFF REPORTS
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found two men shot, one of whom was dead, in a Henry home Tuesday morning.
FCSO, along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety, responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding shots fired near the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in Henry.
The wounded man was transported to the hospital for medical care. FCSO confirmed the victims are two brothers in their early 20s .
While it is early in the investigation, FCSO said evidence at the scene indicates that the shooter fled before deputies arrived. As of pres s time there was no known vehicle description or direction of travel.
Citizens in the area are advised to be alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Lt. J.P. Nolen at 483-6662.