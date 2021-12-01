Union Hall survey provides guide for future growth

As work continues on a new village plan for the Union Hall community, results from a recent survey is showcasing what residents are looking for in future growth in the area.

The short, seven question survey was provided by Franklin County to assist in developing an updated village plan for Union Hall. The original village plan for the community was approved by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in 2014.

The update was approved after the county was awarded a Growth and Accessibility Planning Technical Assistance Program grant from the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment. The county was awarded $100,000 and the technical assistance of EPR, P.C. and Michael Baker International to develop the updated plan.

More than 300 people responded to the online survey which had a variety of questions concerning future growth. Of those who responded, 42% reported living in the Union Hall area for more than 10 years.

Those results are a major change from a similar survey in 2013 which only 15% of respondents reported living in the area more than 10 years. In that survey, 42% responded they were not year-round residents of Union Hall.

The change could point to a dramatic shift in in the Union Hall community from part time to full time residents.