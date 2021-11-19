Unique Memories & Gifts moves, expands offerings

Parker said he is continuing to offer custom wood signs, sand art and items to purchase in the gift shop.

The idea for the business came to Parker in 2014 when he was still working in healthcare. With six children, he wanted something to do on the side that could generate some money so he started making decals. As time went on, he started adding new components to the modest business. Painted wood with rustic elements proved to be a favorite among customers.

It was last June when Parker finally decided to invest all of his savings into his life-long dream of owning his own business. “It has always been my dream to own my own business, so I had all my savings and I just went for it,” he said. “I wanted to create a one-stop shop where you can get a unique gift or something personalized. When you go to a big chain store, it’s all the same. When you come here, you can actually get something different. A lot of things we do are one of a kind.”

Originally, he offered take-home paint kits as a way to engage customers since pandemic restrictions prevented large scale in-person activities. “We had to think outside the box,” he said.